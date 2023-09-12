​​Taxbuzz Launches Taxbuzz Ai, The First-Of-Its-Kind Ai-Powered Search Tool For All American Taxpayers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
TaxBuzz launches the first of its kind Ai tool for complex tax questions.
TaxBuzz Ai provides taxpayers access to quick, accurate responses to tax questions sourced from sourced from trusted sources, including the TaxBuzz community.
NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- TaxBuzz , the web's largest community of taxpayers and tax and accounting professionals, has launched TaxBuzz Ai , the first-of-its-kind vertical search engine designed to answer tax and accounting questions for both American taxpayers and industry professionals. TaxBuzz Ai is an artificial intelligence (Ai)-powered generative search tool that identifies answers to both basic and complex tax queries using material sourced from trusted sources, including a community of over 700,000 CPAs, EAs, and tax professionals within TaxBuzz's network.
TaxBuzz Ai is trained by a database of over 150 tax guides based on the U.S. tax code, thousands of articles, and a comprehensive library of insights authored by industry experts. Each search result generated through TaxBuzz Ai is vetted and peer-reviewed to ensure accuracy. If a topic is not yet in the TaxBuzz library, TaxBuzz Ai will scour the web for accurate, authoritative responses that will be fact-checked by human experts.
“The U.S. tax code has numergray areas and is open to interpretation for each taxpayer's unique situation,” said Lee Reams II, Founder & CEO of TaxBuzz.
“Current Ai solutions have been unable to accurately provide taxpayers with the most up-to-date information as tax policies and limits continue to change. By incorporating this transformative technology and combining it with insights and knowledge from our expert community, TaxBuzz and our network of professionals can better serve the everyday taxpayer who is searching for answers to their individual tax questions.”
TaxBuzz began developing TaxBuzz Ai in the Fall of 2022 and has been working closely with industry experts to create the most comprehensive vertical search system in the tax and accounting space.
With the launch of TaxBuzz Ai, taxpayers now have access to the quickest and easiest way to get trusted, cited tax information from professionals with the ease of generative search. All answers are instant, and are continually loaded into peer review where the content is fact checked for accuracy prior to publication on the public web. The result is a vertical tax and accounting search engine powered by humans with the assistance of Ai.
For additional information on the tool, please visit TaxBuzz Ai.
About TaxBuzz
TaxBuzz, a service of CountingWorks PRO, connects taxpayers with top-rated tax and accounting professionals around the United States. With over 700,000 accountants and tax professionals, millions of visitors, and hundreds of thousands of connections made, TaxBuzz is the easy and fast way for small business owners and individuals to find five-star tax professionals. With its proprietary MatchMe algorithm, TaxBuzz matches users to pros based on factors such as the types of services needed, geography, and the industries and specialties of the small business (where applicable). To find a tax professional, visit .
