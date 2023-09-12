Alert: Rowley Law Pllc Is Investigating Proposed Acquisition Of Westrock Company

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK ) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Smurfit Kappa Group plc. Stockholders will receive one share of the combined company and $5.00 in cash for each share of WestRock that they hold and will own approximately 49.6% of the combined company. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024.
