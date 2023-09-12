Wednesday, 13 September 2023 02:07 GMT

Work, Live, And Play: Boutique Hotel Group In Munich Launches Hotel Apartments And Coworking Café


In the heart of the Bavarian capital, the family-owned boutique hotel group KING's Hotels Munich has introduced a fresh work-leisure paradigm.

Today's slow travellers demand more than just a room. They're after environments that nurture work & relaxation. With our FoLounge coworking café & extended-stay options, we're bridging this gap.” - Hanna King, CEO of KING's Hotels Munich

MUNICH, MUNICH, GERMANY, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- MUNICH - In the heart of the Bavarian capital, the family-owned boutique hotel group KING's Hotels Munich has introduced a fresh work-leisure paradigm: With the innovative FoLounge by KING's coworking café as its centrepiece, the group also presents extended-stay accommodations at both KING's Hotel First Class and AdvaStay by KING's.

As the lines between work and leisure become increasingly blurred, KING's Hotels Munich is pioneering a comprehensive experience tailored to the needs of digital nomads, business travellers, and leisure-seekers.

Hanna King, CEO of KING's Hotels Munich, shed light on this new direction, "Today's slow travellers demand more than just a room. They're after environments that nurture both work and relaxation. With our FoLounge coworking café and extended-stay options, we're bridging this gap."

Housed within the flagship KING's Hotel First Class, the FoLounge is not just a workplace. It transforms from an elegant coworking café by day to a trendy cocktail bar by night, providing unique social and networking opportunities. It boasts high-speed WiFi, device safekeeping, and a range of healthy snacks and beverages.

Moreover, both KING's Hotel First Class and AdvaStay by KING's now feature extended-stay hotel apartments. "These accommodations marry the comfort of home with the luxury of boutique hospitality," Ms. King added. Apartments equipped with a private kitchenette, dedicated workstation, cosy living spaces, air conditioning, and access to laundry facilities, offering a premium extended stay in the heart of Munich.

About KING's Hotels Munich:
A family-owned boutique hotel group situated in central Munich, KING's Hotels Munich artfully combines luxury and practicality. Catering to all travellers, from solo adventurers to families and on-the-move professionals, KING's offers both short and extended-stay accommodations, and features the innovative FoLounge by KING's coworking café.

