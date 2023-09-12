On The Border Signs Sponsorship Agreement with Major League Baseball's Texas Rangers

The new deal designates On The Border as an official partner of the Rangers through 2026.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina , the world's largest Mexican casual dining brand, has announced a sponsorship agreement with the Texas Rangers Baseball Club that will run through the 2026 baseball season. This new four-year deal will leadoff with fun surprises for fans at Globe Life Field including a“Rangers Win, You Win” promotion where Rangers fans can redeem a reward in restaurant from their MLB BallPark app. Many more surprises are in store for fans as they watch the Rangers live throughout the season. Less than two miles from Globe Life Field is the nearest On The Border restaurant located at 2011 E Copeland Rd, Arlington, TX 76011.

“This is an incredible opportunity to not only showcase our nearest Arlington restaurant but do more to support the Rangers and celebrate the team's success with their fans across the Metroplex,” says Tim Ward, CEO at On The Border.“It's fun to be at any of our DFW-area restaurants on game day. The environment is lively, there are delicifood specials nearly every day, and guests can enjoy a Rangers-themed margarita to celebrate the home team.”

The new Rangers Rita features ice-cold layers of Strawberry Puree, Lime 'Rita, and Blue Curacao. It is available at all On The Border restaurant locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area for $6. Throughout the four-year partnership, restaurant guests will randomly be surprised with a chance to win free Rangers tickets, pother fun activations.

“The Texas Rangers are honored to partner with On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina, the world's largest Mexican casual dining brand,” said Chad Wynn, Vice President, Business Partnerships for the Texas Rangers.“We're excited to showcase this multi-year partnership at Globe Life Field and throughout the Metroplex with a restaurant brand that has true Texas roots.”

Founded 40 years ago off Knox and Travis Street in Dallas, On The Border now boasts 26 Dallas-Fort Worth area restaurants and a total 134 restaurants in the U.S. and internationally. On The Border is headquartered in Irving, Texas.



