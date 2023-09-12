Journey Back Into The Vault By Mario Cartaya Receives Glowing Praise From Pacific Book Review

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
"Journey Back Into The Vault: In Search of My Faded Cuban Childhood Footprints"
“Among other things, a vault is a storehouse for precithings. It is also a final resting place for the dead. For Mario Cartaya... it is both. – David Allen”
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Independent author and architect Mario Cartaya's memoir, "Journey Back into the Vault : In Search of My Faded Cuban Childhood Footprints", has earned high acclaim and a heartfelt review from David Allen of Pacific Book Review. In a detailed and insightful analysis, the review commends Cartaya's writing style, his exploration of personal and geopolitical events, and the emotional impact of his journey.
The review highlights how Cartaya's memoir is an exploration of memory, exile, and reconciliation. As a child, the author left his homeland of Cuba due to the political turmoil of 1959, leaving behind beloved friends and family. Now, nearly six decades later, Cartaya returns to Cuba with his friends José and George, embarking on a profound and therapeutic journey to reconnect with his past.
David Allen draws parallels between Cartaya's odyssey and Dante's journey to the underworld, with Cartaya's "Virgil" being his companion, Maidel. Together, they explore the vibrant landscapes, culture, and history of Cuba, immersing readers in the rich tapestry of the island's“treasure trove of near-forgotten sights and locations”.
"Journey Back into the Vault" is lauded for its literary craftsmanship, described as both literate and conversational. The review praises the author's acutely insightful intelligence and the dynamic interactions between the trio of friends, offering readers a blend of exuberance and wistfulness.
This memoir transcends the genre, offering readers a deeper perspective on present-day Cuba through the eyes of those who had to flee the island. It reflects on the enduring impact of political change and the persistent challenges faced by the Cuban people.
Ultimately, the review underscores the emotional resonance of the book, portraying it as a moving account of a man's mastery over separation, loss, and death.”The author's love for his family (then and now), his two countries, and his past, enlivens every page”, the review concludes.
"Journey Back into the Vault" is not only a literary triumph but also a testament to the human spirit's resilience and capacity for reconciliation. It offers a unique window into the author's personal journey while inviting readers to reflect on their own lives and histories.
For those seeking a powerful and evocative memoir, "Journey Back into the Vault: In Search of My Faded Cuban Childhood Footprints" by Mario Cartaya is a must-read, and is now available for purchase on Amazon and other leading book retailers worldwide.
