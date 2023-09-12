Rockcliff Metals Announces Ontario Superior Court Approval For Plan Of Arrangement With Hudbay Minerals

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rockcliff Metals Corporation (CSE: RCLF) (OTCQB: RKCLF) (“Rockcliff”) is pleased to announce that the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) has issued a final order approving the previously announced plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) pursuant to which Hudbay Minerals Inc. (“Hudbay”) will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Rockcliff (other than shares owned by any dissenting holders and Hudbay) in exchange for 0.006776 of a Hudbay common share for each Rockcliff share held (the“Transaction”).
The Transaction remains subject to the satisfaction of certain other customary closing conditions for transactions of this nature. The Toronto Stock Exchange has conditionally approved the listing of the Hudbay common shares to be issued in connection with the Transaction, and the shareholders of Rockcliff have approved the applicable resolutions to give effect to the Transaction. It is currently anticipated that the effective date of the Transaction will occur on or about September 14, 2023. Additionally, it is anticipated that the common shares of Rockcliff will be delisted from the Canadian Securities Exchange on or shortly following closing of the Transaction.
Further Information
MENAFN12092023004107003653ID1107056488
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.