Rockcliff Metals Announces Ontario Superior Court Approval For Plan Of Arrangement With Hudbay Minerals

The Transaction remains subject to the satisfaction of certain other customary closing conditions for transactions of this nature. The Toronto Stock Exchange has conditionally approved the listing of the Hudbay common shares to be issued in connection with the Transaction, and the shareholders of Rockcliff have approved the applicable resolutions to give effect to the Transaction. It is currently anticipated that the effective date of the Transaction will occur on or about September 14, 2023. Additionally, it is anticipated that the common shares of Rockcliff will be delisted from the Canadian Securities Exchange on or shortly following closing of the Transaction.

Further Information