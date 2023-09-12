Digital Nomads Drive Service Innovations In Munich Hotels

King's Extended Stay Accommodation

One of The Aparthotel Bedrooms

FoLounge By King's Coworking Cafe

The burgeoning digital nomad movement is fast reshaping the hospitality sector in Munich, Germany.

MUNICH, MUNICH, GERMANY, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The burgeoning digital nomad movement is fast reshaping the hospitality sector in Munich, Germany. KING's Hotels Munich , an established hospitality group in the Bavarian capital, is spearheading this transition with ground-breaking service innovations in its city-centre properties.

The group's flagship luxury establishment KING's Hotel First Class has adapted its services to facilitate the seamless blending of work and relaxation, a trademark lifestyle of digital nomads. The boutique hotel now hosts tailored extended-stay accommodations right in the heart of Munich, making it an oasis for these unique guests.

"Our innovations are a direct response to the evolving guest profiles we are seeing," says Hanna King, CEO of KING's Hotels Munich. "We're moving beyond the routine and providing an adaptive hospitality experience."

One such innovative venture is the creation of the FoLounge by KING's , a stylish co-working cafe stationed within KING's Hotel First Class. The Lounge offers an optimal work environment with high-speed WiFi, device-compatible tables and a healthy snack service, switching gears in the evening to cocktail bar vibes ideal for networking.

Understanding the need for accommodations tailored for extended stays that digital nomads often prefer, KING's Hotels has refined its Homes by KING's brand. These premium hotel apartments, both comfortable and practical, are tailored to the requirements of the modern traveller. Every apartment is equipped with amenities like fully-fitted kitchenettes and comfortable workspaces, catering to the needs of those working while travelling.

KING's Hotels Munich has continued to perfect its offerings through AdvaStay by KING's, a selection of premium hotel apartments already renowned for their tailored extended-stay facilities. These apartments encapsulate the 'home away from home' concept favoured by digital nomads, and their central location in Munich provides guests easy access to the city's vibrant life outside work.

Ms King says, "Our goal is to provide location-independent professionals the freedom to manage their work-life balance as they see fit. These adaptations in our services reflect that commitment."

The emergence and unprecedented growth of the digital nomad community is redefining the standards of the hospitality sector. KING's Hotels Munich, with its pioneering service transformations, is blazing a trail for the industry, putting the evolving needs of modern guests at the forefront of its business model.

Hanna King

KING's Hotels Munich

+4989551870 ext.



Visiton social media:

Facebook

Instagram

Other