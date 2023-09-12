The Denver Police Officers Foundation Announces New Executive Director, Catherine Davis

"We're thrilled to bring Catherine Davis into our Foundation," said President, Lt. (Ret.) Kenneth Chavez. "We know she'll bring incredible expertise to her new role, and I'm confident she'll serve as a thought leader for our board. I look forward to seeing the great strides she'll make as our new executive director."

Davis demonstrates strong communication skills and the ability to bring groups together toward a common goal. Her passion and loyalty to the department is anticipated to make a meaningful impact for the DPOF in their efforts to provide support to police officers and their families in their time of greatest need.

"The Foundation's mission of supporting active and retired officers during their time of need is a worthy cause. I have personally known many officers who were grateful, not just for the financial support given by the organization, but more important, for the message that they matter. I hope to grow the Denver Police Officers Foundation and continue community awareness around the important work that we do," Davis added.

About the Denver Police Officers Foundation



The Denver Police Officers Foundation is the only organization devoted solely to providing emotional and financial support and assistance to Denver police officers and their immediate family members during medical emergencies, along with other disastrcircumstances such as funeral expenses. With funding largely from donations and fundraising, the Denver Police Officers Foundation has helped thousands of officers and their families since its creation in 1998. For more information, visit denverpoliceofficersfoundation.

