Stolt-Nielsen Limited Completes Issuance Of Bonds

The company has swapped the new bond into USD obligations at a fixed interest rate of 7.8225%.

Danske Bank, DNB Markets, Nordea and SEB acted as joint lead managers for the bond issue.

An application will be made for the bonds to be listed on Oslo Stock Exchange.

Certain primary insiders and close associates have subscribed and was allocated bonds in the bond issue. Please see attached forms for further details.

About Stolt-Nielsen Limited

Stolt-Nielsen (SNL or the Company) is a long-term investor and manager of businesses focused on opportunities in logistics, distribution and aquaculture. The Stolt-Nielsen portfolio consists of its three global bulk-liquid and chemicals logistics businesses Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers Stolt Sea Farm and variinvestments. Stolt-Nielsen Limited is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs: SNI).

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.