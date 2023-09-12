Attorney Adam J. Zayed Offers Insights On How To Maximize Car Accident & Personal Injury Settlements

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS , UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Personal injury claims following car accidents can be complex, leaving individuals wondering whether the offered settlement truly covers their expenses and the impact of their injuries. Founder and Managing Trial Attorney of Zayed Law Offices , Attorney Adam J. Zayed , provides insight into maximizing car accident and personal injury settlements.
"Many personal injury claims are resolved through settlement negotiations rather than litigation. This approach is often preferred due to its efficiency and predictability." said Adam Zayed . "To maximize a claim, timing plays a crucial role in settlement negotiations. Filing a lawsuit within your state's statute of limitations can encourage the insurer to make a fair offer. Also, properly valuing a claim is key to securing a good settlement."
Zayed emphasizes that because the settlement should include not only economic damages but non-economic ones, to determine the value you must calculate: The amount of insurance coverage the at-fault party has is available to cover the expenses and impacts of the injury; the severity of the claimant's injury, as more severe injuries generally result in higher expenses and more psychological impacts for the sufferer, and the presence of permanent injuries that will impact the claimant's ability to earn an income in the future.
Zayed also recommends having an experienced personal injury attorney can significantly impact the outcome of a settlement.
"Personal injury lawyers work on a contingency fee basis, meaning there's no financial risk in seeking legal assistance," adds Adam Zayed. "With an attorney's guidance, you stand a better chance of receiving fair compensation for your personal injury claim."
For more information about maximizing car accident and personal injury settlements, please contact:
