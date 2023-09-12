Juan Carlos Samaniego Achieves Amazon Best-Seller Status With“Never Give Up,” Co-Authored With Dick Vitale

Best Selling Author - Juan Carlos Samaniego

REDLANDS , CA, , September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Juan Carlos Samaniego, Founder of Tax Debt Consultants, LLC, has joined forces with sports icon Dick Vitale and other prestigiprofessionals from across the world to co-author the highly acclaimed book, "Never Give Up." Published by SuccessBooks®, the book made its debut on August 31, 2023.



Upon its release,“Never Give Up” made waves in the literary world. Securing top spots on Amazon's coveted best seller lists. In addition, it hit #2 on the NEW RELEASE List for both the Direct Marketing and Sales & Selling categories, while also ranking #5 on the NEW RELEASE list for Entrepreneurship, solidifying its staas a must-read for aspiring entrepreneurs and marketing enthusiasts alike. With its compelling insights and unwavering spirit,“Never Give Up" has undoubtedly earned its place among the best of the best in the world of literature and motivation.



Juan's impactful chapter, "A Tale of No Returns," significantly contributes to the book's triumph. Within its pages, readers uncover profound insights that offer invaluable guidance for surmounting life's challenges.

Meet Juan Carlos Samaniego:

Juan Carlos Samaniego, founder of Tax Debt Consultants, LLC, is renowned for aiding clients directly and mentoring tax professionals nationwide, including CPAs, EAs, and attorneys. His commitment to knowledge sharing has helped numerprofessionals flourish in the tax industry.

A member of the National Association of Enrolled Agents and the American Society of Tax Problem Solvers, Juan's dedication earned him the 2020 Tax Professional of the Year Award. His story was immortalized in an animated short film, and he received the EXPY award from the National Association of Experts, Writers, and Speakers.

Juan Carlos Samaniego's expertise extends to major news networks like NBC, CBS, ABC, and Today, where he enlightens audiences about tax matters. His insights reach audiences via radio and news stations nationwide.

Recently featured on Hollywood Live, Juan appeared alongside experts from around the country. He's also set to be showcased in an upcoming documentary hosted by Dennis Quaid on Viewpoint, airing on PBS.

His journey from tax challenges to esteemed tax expert is chronicled in his book, "How to Make The IRS An Offer They Can't Refuse." His soon-to-be-released book, "The FTB Taxpayer Survival Guide: Navigating Tax Trouble in California with the Franchise Tax Board," imparts strategies for handling audits, appeals, and collection efforts with the FTB.

Through his Tax Debt Consultant Podcast and YouTube channel, Juan imparts his wisdom to a global audience. His impact on the tax industry is profound.

Aside from his professional achievements, Juan takes pride in being a devoted husband and father. His son, Andrew Samaniego, is a distinguished graduate of the United States Naval Academy and serves as a Naval Officer. Juan's affection for animals is evident through his German Shepherd, Bruno, and his dedication to animal rescue organizations.

Learn more at:

. TaxDebtConsultant

. CarlosSamaniego



Never Give Up is now available for purchase. Visit HERE to order your copy today.



