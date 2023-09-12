Local Entrepreneurs Launch New Streamlined Roof Replacement Business In Michigan's Oakland, Genesee Counties

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Adam LaBelle, Co-Owner of The Roof Resource Oakland County
Jeff Goldman, Co-Owner of The Roof Resource Oakland County
The Roof Resource Continues to Expand Michigan Service Area with New Location We chose this franchise because it's consumer-driven and it raises the bar on Industry accountability. We think customers are going to love the ease of the virtual platform, savings, and results.” - Jeff Goldman, Co-Owner of The Roof Resource Oakland CountyWEST BLOOMFIELD, MI, US, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Local entrepreneurs Jeff Goldman and Adam LaBelle are proud to announce the launch of "The Roof Resource Oakland County," an innovative new Michigan company that is redefining the roof replacement experience for homeowners. Goldman and LaBelle's new business is designed to simplify the entire roof replacement process for consumers in Oakland and Genesee Counties with a virtual platform that combines the convenience of online shopping at cost with a preferred network of top roofing and installation companies to deliver transparency, significant savings, and quality roofing for homeowners.
Founded in 2020 in Macomb, Michigan, The Roof Resource set out to bridge the gap between homeowners and roofing contractors. Recognizing that purchasing a new roof is one of the most significant investments property owners make, company Founder & CEO Michael Harvey was driven to eliminate the stress, confusion, and upcharges that often accompany the roof replacement process for consumers. His vision gave birth to a platform where homeowners receive comprehensive pricing for their entire project at cost in one convenient location, from shingle selection to installation and cleanup, ensuring clarity, trust, and a win-win situation for everyone involved.
Goldman and LaBelle are among the first ten franchise owners of The Roof Resource in the country. Their West Bloomfield, Michigan, branch is dedicated to providing homeowners in Oakland and Genesee Counties with a simpler, cost-effective, and worry-free solution for roof replacement. The new roofing service will be available in Bloomfield Township, Keego Harbor, Sylvan Lake, West Bloomfield, Waterford, Independence Township, Clarkston, Orion Township, Brandon Township, Davisburg Township, Highland Township, Milford, Commerce Township, White Lake, Walled Lake, Holly, Highland Township, and Brandon Township, along with Genessee County communities including Fenton, Grand Blanc Township, and Burton, Michigan.
Goldman and LaBelle, both West Bloomfield, Michigan natives, bring both professional expertise and a passion for exceptional customer service to the new hometown-based business.
Goldman holds a bachelor's degree and MBA from Michigan State University and brings over 25 years of business development experience in the financial services sector to The Roof Resource Oakland County. The certified personal trainer and health coach also co-owns a fitness business in West Bloomfield.
LaBelle earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Business from Lynn University in Boca Raton, Florida, and brings a wealth of small business expertise to the new company with successful ventures in finance, real estate, home improvement, and commercial construction.
“We're thrilled to introduce this innovative new service to Oakland and Genesee County residents,” said Jeff Goldman, Co-Owner of The Roof Resource Oakland County.“Adam and I have been businesses owners for over 20 years, but we're also homeowners with families. We chose this franchise because it's consumer-driven and it raises the bar on accountability in the roofing industry. We think customers are going to love the ease of the virtual platform, the cost savings, and the quality guarantees on the workmanship at the end of the day.”
The Roof Resource Oakland County offers a completely virtual experience, enabling homeowners to navigate the entire roof replacement process from the comfort of their homes. The platform eliminates the need for calling multiple companies for quotes and enduring high-pressure sales meetings, giving homeowners the power to make decisions at their own pace, without feeling rushed or pressured.
The Roof Resource's new approach is also dedicated to full transparency and offering services at cost. Homeowners receive an itemized breakdown of every penny spent on their project, ensuring complete transparency, and the installation companies associated with The Roof Resource are licensed, insured, and thoroughly vetted to guarantee the highest quality workmanship and customer satisfaction.
As homeowners with commercial and residential property expertise, Goldman and LaBelle understand the impact a service like The Roof Resource can bring to consumers in a region characterized by erratic temperature swings and the kind of severe weather conditions that challenge roofs.
The two business partners are excited to give homeowners a simple, cost-effective new avenue for roof replacement and hope to make a positive impact on the lives of home and property owners throughout communities in the Oakland and Genesee County region.
For more information about The Roof Resource, please visit their website at .
For media inquiries, please contact Sherrie Handrinos at or call 734-341-6859.
Sherrie Handrinos
Boost 1 Marketing, LTD
+1 734-341-6859
