Speck Announces New Line Of Cases And Accessories For Iphone 15 With Clicklock No-Slip Interlock Technology

SPECK CASES FOR IPHONE 15:

Speck is introducing three major variations of cases for iPhone 15: 'Standard' (non-MagSafe), 'Built for MagSafe' (without ClickLock), and 'ClickLock for MagSafe' with No-Slip Interlock across these models to total 17 different designs:



PRESIDIO2 PRO ($39.95 - 49.95 MSRP) : Featuring Armor Cloud extreme protection and a soft-touch finish for better look, feel, and scratch-resistance.

PRESIDIO2 GRIP ($39.95 - $49.95 MSRP : Now 20% slimmer for optimized use with MagSafe and ClickLock accessories.

PRESIDIO PERFECT-CLEAR ($39.95 - $49.95 MSRP) : Incorporating Speck's Perfect-Clear coating to resist discoloration, yellowing, and scratches.

PRESIDIO PERFECT-CLEAR GRIP ($44.95 - $49.95 MSRP) : Adding no-slip inverted grips for greater durability and a more secure feel.

PRESIDIO LUX ($44.95 - $49.95 MSRP) : With all-new shimmering glitter.

GEMSHELL GLITTER ($24.95 MSRP) : A transparent, pocket-friendly case with fade-resistant glitter crystals. GEMSHELL GRIP ($24.95 - $34.95 MSRP) : With grips for a more secure feel.

"Last year we started looking at ways to fundamentally improve the user experience of using an iPhone," said Bryan Hynecek, Chief Design Officer of Speck Products, "After extensively using MagSafe magnetic mounts and accessories we knew there had to be a way to make the bond more robust."























SPECK COMPANION ACCESSORIES WITH CLICKLOCK NO-SLIP INTERLOCK:

The ClickLock accessories create a highly secure magnetic and mechanical bond when used with ClickLock cases for iPhone 15 to prevent accidental separation. They also form an excellent magnetic-only bond when used with any iPhone or non-ClickLock case from iPhone 12 or newer. The three accessories are:



CAR VENT MOUNT for MagSafe with ClickLock ($39.95 MSRP) : This low profile, ultra-secure auto dashboard vent clamp mount for iPhone features a 360 degree adjustable locking ball-joint, built-in charge cable routing, and ClickLock no-slip interlock that prevents the phone from dropping after hitting a pothole or speed bump.

WALLET for MagSafe with ClickLock ($29.95 MSRP) : Speck's add-on Wallet securely holds one to three credit, debit, or ID cards, comes in 4 colors, and won't fall off when inserting or removing from even the skinniest jeans when used with a ClickLock iPhone case. STANDYGRIPTM For MagSafe with ClickLock ($29.95 MSRP : This essential combo viewing stand & finger grip add-on for iPhone makes handheld or hands free video viewing a breeze no matter where you are, even for people with small hands and large phones.

Speck ClickLock cases and accessories can be found at Best Buy and Verizon stores, and online at BestBuy, Verizon, and SpeckProducts.

ABOUT SPECK – Since 2001, Speck has been inventing award-winning products designed to help people discover the magic in their tech devices. Each Speck accessory is created to make the devices they're designed for be more fun to use and useful to own. We're located in Silicon Valley where big ideas are transformed into life-enhancing products and experiences every day. Our community and environment inspireto "Elevate Your Tech" in the products we design, and in everything we do.

Note: Speculative Product Design, LLC is neither affiliated with nor sponsored by Apple, Inc.

