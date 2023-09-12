Devan Leos Offers $150K In A Bid To Quash Tupac Conspiracy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
The original announcement posted by Devan Leos on Linkedin
Entrepreneur and former Disney star Devan Leos has announced a $150,000 reward for anyone who can provide real evidence that Tupac Shakur is still alive. I'm challenging anyone out there, to convince me that Tupac is alive, and I'll pay up.” - Devan LeosLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Today Devan Leos, the entrepreneur CEO of DDigital, and former Disney star best known for his TV appearances on Mighty Med, announced a $150,000 reward challenge to anyone who can conclusively prove that hip-hop icon Tupac Shakur is still alive.
Eager to quash the rumors, Devan is now boldly offering a reward for this information. "I'm challenging anyone out there, convince me that Tupac is alive, and I'll pay up."
Devan posted this announcement via his official verified Linkedin page today, on September 12th 2022.
Potential claimants, amateur detectives, and intesleuths have until December 25th, 2023 to submit their evidence.
But devising a story won't cut it. As highlighted in the official Linkedin post, Devan is being thorough with this challenge. "We've hired a team of independent forensic and digital media experts," said Leos. "They'll be verifying every submission for authenticity.”
Entries are required to be sent to the designated email address .
An initiative of this nature dictates ethical and legal boundaries, and newly discovered evidence, not past hypotheses, will be in the spotlight.
“Tupac was, and remains a monumental figure in the music world. We don't want to dishonor his legacy-quite the opposite. I aim to put these rumors to bed, once and for all,” Devan added.
Devan Leos is no stranger to taking unconventional routes. Both in his business approach, as head of DDigital, and during his acting career, Devan has shown a flair for stepping outside the norm. And his latest ventures continue this trend.
Leos has worked with music artists like Stephen Rezza, Uno The Activist, and Lucki, and this new challenge comes from Dean's admiration of classical hip-hop and his involvement in both the film and entertainment industry.
To view the official terms and conditions that need to be met to claim the reward, please refer to the original post made by Devan Leos on Linkedin.
About DDigital
DDigital is an innovative, groundbreaking communications and public relations firm that consistently pushes the boundaries. Known for its unique ideas and unconventional yet effective approach to problem-solving, DDigital continues to provide its clients with visible results.
About Devan Leos:
Devan is an entrepreneur, actor, and writer known for his past starring role as Alan on Mighty Med. Currently, he is focused on business, specializing as a multi-sector public relations and corporate communications professional.
