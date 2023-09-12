Danaher Announces Quarterly Dividend

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Danaher Corporation (NYSE:
DHR ) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share of its common stock, payable on October 27, 2023 to holders of record on October 12, 2023.
ABOUT DANAHER
Danaher is a global science and technology innovator committed to helping its customers solve complex challenges and improving quality of life around the world. Its family of world class brands has leadership positions in the demanding and attractive health care, environmental and applied end-markets. With more than 20 operating companies, Danaher's globally diverse team of approximately 81,000 associates is united by a common culture and operating system, the Danaher Business System, and its Shared Purpose, Helping Realize Life's Potential. For more information, please visit .
SOURCE Danaher Corporation
