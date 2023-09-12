Changes to the organizational structure include the:





Division of the Alliance One President role and responsibilities, creating two new leadership positions, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Executive Vice President, Business Strategy & Sales

Redesign of the company's current business services function Rebranding of the company's current communications, sustainability and external affairs function, positioning it as a standalone Corporate Affairs department

With the organizational structure updates, Alliance One President Alex Strohschoen has departed the company to pursue new opportunities. The company thanks Alex for his commitment and contributions throughout his tenure and wishes him the best in his future endeavors. Additionally, the organizational structure changes align with Herbert Weatherford, Alliance One Senior Vice President, Business Relationship Manager's intent to retire in March 2024 after 34 years of service.





"In line with one of Pyxus' key themes for fiscal year 2024 – simplification – our updated organizational structure connects our core business functions with our strategic priorities to drive accountability and operational results while reducing unnecessary or burdensome complexities," said PyPresident and CEO Pieter Sikkel. "We have assembled a strong, diverse leadership team and I am confident this new structure further positions Pyas a future-facing, agile business as we continue prioritization of growth and long-term success."



EVP, COO



Pyhas appointed Scott Burmeister to the newly created position of Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer. Burmeister has served the company in several capacities since joining in 1996, most recently leading the business' Europe, Middle East and Africa region. As COO, he will foon the company's global operations, quality and output, with oversight of the business' regional director positions, and the global agronomy department and value-added agricultural products division.

EVP, Business Strategy & Sales



Dustin Styons has been named Pyxus' Executive Vice President, Business Strategy and Sales, responsible for business-to-business strategy, business relationship management, business development and the company's e-liquids division. Styons joined the company in 2005, most recently serving as Vice President, Corporate Finance and Business Development.



Global Business & Information Services





Tracy Purvis, who has led the Pyxus' Global Business Services function since 2018, has been tasked with its redesign under the new title of Executive Vice President, Global Business & Information Services. Purvis, who joined the company in 1990, will leverage Pyxus' IT assets to drive cost competitiveness, efficiencies and effectiveness with a foon process automation and simplification, data analytics, validation and visualization, and productivity collaboration.

Global Corporate Affairs





To align with the business' strategic foarea of environmental, social and governance (ESG), as well as the growing importance of addressing all stakeholders equally to mitigate risk, enhance brand value and ensure consistent, transparent messaging, Miranda Kinney has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Global Communications & Sustainability. She will lead the company's newly formed Global Corporate Affairs department and will remain responsible for internal and external communications, crisis management, sustainability and ESG, and external and government affairs.



All four positions will report into Pyxus' president and CEO.



