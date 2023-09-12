Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports August 2023 Assets Under Management

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonominvestment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through variinvestment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

