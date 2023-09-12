Wednesday, 13 September 2023 12:05 GMT

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports August 2023 Assets Under Management


9/12/2023 4:34:22 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MILWAUKEE, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of August 31, 2023 totaled $142.8 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $69.4 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $73.4 billion.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2
As of August 31, 2023 - ($ Millions)
Growth Team
Global Opportunities $ 20,066
Global Discovery 1,458
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 12,644
U.S. Small-Cap Growth 3,284
Global Equity Team
Global Equity 398
Non-U.S. Growth 13,193
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 7,057
China Post-Venture 167
U.S. Value Team
Value Equity 3,861
U.S. Mid-Cap Value 2,746
Value Income 11
International Value Team
International Value 37,399
International Explorer 209
Global Value Team
Global Value 23,598
Select Equity 320
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team
Sustainable Emerging Markets 877
Credit Team
High Income 8,390
Credit Opportunities 196
Floating Rate 49
Developing World Team
Developing World 3,426
Antero Peak Group
Antero Peak 2,406
Antero Peak Hedge 479
EMsights Capital Group
Global Unconstrained 47
Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities 79
Emerging Markets Local Opportunities 432
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM") $ 142,792
1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2 AUM for certain strategies include the following amounts for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a one-month lag): Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets $58 million.


ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonominvestment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through variinvestment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

