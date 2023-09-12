Exp Realty Welcomes Bean Group Brokered By Exp Realty

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty ®,“the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planetTM” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today welcomed Bean Group Brokered by eXp Realty as the first brokerage to join through Boost – eXp's newly launched brokerage incentive program.



Bean Group was founded in 2003 with a foon exemplary customer service, online marketing, and technology-forward lead generation. The company grew quickly to be a top brokerage in Northern New England. Today their annual sales volume exceeds $1.5 billion and they are one of the largest brokerages in New England, with hundreds of real estate professionals across Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont.

The company is the first to join eXp Realty through its Boost program, which was designed to financially incentivize qualifying independent teams and brokerages to join eXp Realty.

“The eXp platform was built to help agents and teams succeed and thrive, and with Boost we are joining together with independent teams and brokerages that share our values, culture and growth goals,” said Michael Valdes, eXp Realty Chief Growth Officer.“Bean Group agents can now immediately start reaping the benefits of our agent-centric culture and aligned compensation model.”

The combined market share of Bean Group and eXp Realty puts eXp at No. 3 by market share in New Hampshire and No. 2 in Maine, up from No. 5 and 3 respectively.

“By joining eXp Realty, we get the best of both worlds,” said Bean Group CEO Michael Bean.“We can maintain our boutique culture, brand and heritage while adding the unparalleled scale and resources of eXp Realty. Its agent-centric culture and benefits align closely with ours, and with this transition, we will deliver on our mission to help our agents and teams build successful real estate careers.”

Boost launched in June to provide financial incentives to independent teams and brokerages that are culturally aligned with eXp Realty, have more than 50 agents and a minimum of $100 million (US/CAN) in sales volume in the originating country over the previ12-month fiscal period. International qualifications to be released. Additional qualifications apply. Cannot be affiliated with any non-independent franchise.

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, Virbela and SUCCESS® Enterprises.

eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate company in the world with more than 88,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, Dominican Republic, Greece, New Zealand, Chile, Poland and Dubai and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by Virbela, an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.

For more information, visit .

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements contained herein may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update them. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include changes in business or other market conditions; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; and other risks detailed from time to time in the company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Media Relations Contact:

eXp World Holdings, Inc.



Investor Relations Contact:

Denise Garcia



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

eXp Realty