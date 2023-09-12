Lgi Homes Named To Newsweek's Inaugural List Of The World's Most Trustworthy Companies

“We are honored to have been named among the World's Most Trustworthy Companies,” said Eric Lipar, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of LGI Homes.“Trust is the cornerstone on which great companies like ours are built. This award is a testament to LGI Homes' strong corporate culture and our dedication to conducting every facet of our business with the utmost integrity. Most importantly, it is a recognition of our employees and their commitment to delivering exceptional customer service as they help families around the country achieve the dream of homeownership.”

This prestigihonor is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry-ranking provider. The World's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023 were identified in an independent survey based on a vast sample of more than 70,000 participants from 21 countries. Stock-listed companies headquartered in one of the target countries with revenues of over $500 million were considered in the study. The three main public pillars of trust considered were: Customer Trust, Investor Trust and Employee Trust.

The awards list can currently be viewed on Newsweek's website .

