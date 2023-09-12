Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. Announces Closing Of $3.0 Million Public Offering

In addition, the Company granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 150,000 shares of common stock and/or Pre-funded Warrants to purchase up to 150,000 shares of Common Stock and/or Series A Warrants to purchase up to 150,000 shares of common stock and/or Series B Warrants to purchase up to 150,000 shares of common stock, solely to cover over-allotments, if any, less underwriting discounts and commissions. On September 8, 2023, the underwriters exercised the option to purchase an additional 150,000 Series A Warrants and 150,000 Series B Warrants.

The Company intends to use theproceeds from this offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, (“EF Hutton”) acted as sole book running manager for the offering. Lucosky Brookman LLP acted as legal counsel to the Company, and Carmel, Milazzo & Feil LLP acted as legal counsel to EF Hutton for the offering.

The offering was conducted pursuant to the Company's registration statement on Form S-1, as amended (File No. 333-273895), previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) that was declared effective by the SEC on September 7, 2023.

The offering was made only by means of a prospecsupplement and accompanying prospectus. The final prospecsupplement and accompanying base prospecrelating to the securities being offered in the offering were filed with the SEC on September 11, 2023.

Copies of the prospecsupplement and the accompanying prospecrelating to this offering may be obtained, when available, on the SEC's website at or by contacting EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC Attention: Syndicate Department, 590 Madison Avenue, 39th Floor, New York, NY 10022, by email at , or by telephone at (212) 404-7002.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements about Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. activities that are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues and any payment of dividends on our common stock, statements related to our financial performance, expected income, distributions, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods, and other risks set forth in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors. Among other matters, the Company may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including, but not limited to general stock market conditions. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in the expansion of our existing and new service lines, noting there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long-term. Additional service offerings may exposeto additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s) based upon the varigeopolitical locations where we will be providing services, the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or other information contained herein. Stockholders and potential investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements in this report are reasonable, we cannot assure stockholders and potential investors that these plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved. Except to the extent required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, a change in events, conditions, circumstances or assumptions underlying such statements, or otherwise.

