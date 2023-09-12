New Renovation Series American Homecoming” Surprises Veterans With A Home Worthy Of A Hero

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
TULSA, OK, USA, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- City Gate Entertainment proudly announces the launch of American Homecoming, a groundbreaking new TV series that redefines the home renovation genre. Watch the premiere episode now exclusively at AmericanHomecoming.tv .
American Homecoming stands out from the crowd with its genuine significance and universal appeal. Inspired by hit series like Fixer Upper, While You Were Out and Extreme Home Makeover, this remarkable show adds a patriotic twist that sets it apart.
Many veterans return home to face disability challenges in houses ill-suited for their needs. American Homecoming addresses this issue by sending our heroes on a surprise vacation while a skilled team of carpenters, designers, and volunteers mobilizes to renovate their homes. The family returns to a heartwarming surprise-a transformed home that now serves our hero's needs and a yard filled with volunteers, creating an American homecoming befitting a hero.
Charismatic host Jack Maxwell (Booze Traveler & The Trip) leadson this remarkable journey of renovation and giving. His passion for supporting disabled veterans shines through as he ensures our heroes receive the home and homecoming they deserve.
Barry Jesinoski, CEO of DAV (Disabled American Veterans), says:“DAV is proud to be a part of the pilot episode of American Homecoming. The show shines a light on our disabled veterans and their service to this great country. American Homecoming makes you proud to be American and proud of our Disabled American Veterans.”
Renowned actor Joe Mantegna expresses his excitement for the show, stating: "American Homecoming is a show viewers everywhere can embrace wholeheartedly."
For Sponsorship inquires, email .
For Media inquiries, email .
Brian Mayes
Nashville Publicity Group
615-771-2040
emailhere
MENAFN12092023003118003196ID1107056402
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.