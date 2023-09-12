Tyra Biosciences To Participate At 2023 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

Todd Harris, CEO

of TYRA, will participate in a fireside chat on

Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at 10:20 am ET.



A live and archived webcast of the fireside chat will be available via the

Tyra Biosciences, Inc.

(Nasdaq: TYRA ) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation precision medicines that target large opportunities in FGFR biology. The Company's in-house precision medicine platform, SNÅP, enables rapid and precise drug design through iterative molecular SNÅPshots that help predict genetic alterations most likely to cause acquired resistance to existing therapies. TYRA's initial fois on applying its accelerated small molecule drug discovery engine to develop therapies in targeted oncology and genetically defined conditions. TYRA is based in

Carlsbad, CA.



For more information about our science, pipeline and people, please visit



