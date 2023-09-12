Tyra Biosciences To Participate At 2023 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYRA ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation precision medicines that target large opportunities in Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptor (FGFR) biology,
today announced that management will participate at the 2023 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference, taking place September 26-28, 2023, in New York, NY.
Todd Harris, CEO
of TYRA, will participate in a fireside chat on
Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at 10:20 am ET.
A live and archived webcast of the fireside chat will be available via the
For Investors
page on the Investor section of the TYRA website.
About
Tyra Biosciences
Tyra Biosciences, Inc.
(Nasdaq: TYRA ) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation precision medicines that target large opportunities in FGFR biology. The Company's in-house precision medicine platform, SNÅP, enables rapid and precise drug design through iterative molecular SNÅPshots that help predict genetic alterations most likely to cause acquired resistance to existing therapies. TYRA's initial fois on applying its accelerated small molecule drug discovery engine to develop therapies in targeted oncology and genetically defined conditions. TYRA is based in
Carlsbad, CA.
For more information about our science, pipeline and people, please visit
and engage withon
LinkedIn .
Contact:
Amy Conrad
[email protected]
SOURCE Tyra Biosciences
