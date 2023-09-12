Globe Life Inc. Declares Dividend

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MCKINNEY, Texas, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL ) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $.2250 per share on all of the outstanding common stock of the Company held of record as of close of business of the Company's transfer agent on
October 6, 2023. The dividend will be paid on November 1, 2023.
Globe Life Inc. is a holding company specializing in life and supplemental health insurance for the middle-income market distributed through multiple channels, including direct to consumer and exclusive and independent agencies.
SOURCE Globe Life Inc.
