Titan International, Inc. To Participate In September Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WEST CHICAGO, Ill., Sept. 12, 2023
/PRNewswire/ -- Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI ) ("Titan" or the "Company"), a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences in the month of September:
Barrington Fall Investment Conference on Thursday, September 14, 2023: David Martin, CFO, will participate in 1 on 1 investor meetings. CL King 21st Annual Best Ideas Conference on Monday, September 18, 2023: Paul Reitz, CEO and David Martin, CFO, will participate in a Fireside Chat and 1 on 1 investor meetings. The live presentation of the Fireside Chat will take place at 2:45 PM ET and can be accessed through the following link . Sidoti Small Cap Conference on Wednesday, September 20, 2023: David Martin, CFO, will participate in a formal presentation and 1 on 1 investor meetings. The live presentation will take place at 12:15 PM ET and can be accessed through the following link . DA Davidson – Diversified Industrials & Services Conference on Friday, September 22, 2023 (Nashville, TN). Paul Reitz, CEO and David Martin, CFO will participate in a Fireside Chat at 11:15 AM ET and can be accessed through the following link .
Replays of the CL King, Sidoti and DA Davidson Presentations will also be made available on Titan's Investor Relations website at ir.titan-intlunder the "Events and Presentations" section.
About Titan
Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI ) is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products.
Headquartered in West Chicago, Illinois, the Company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. For more information, visit .
SOURCE Titan International, Inc.
MENAFN12092023003732001241ID1107056381
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.