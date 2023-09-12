Titan International, Inc. To Participate In September Investor Conferences



Barrington Fall Investment Conference on Thursday, September 14, 2023: David Martin, CFO, will participate in 1 on 1 investor meetings.

CL King 21st Annual Best Ideas Conference on Monday, September 18, 2023: Paul Reitz, CEO and David Martin, CFO, will participate in a Fireside Chat and 1 on 1 investor meetings. The live presentation of the Fireside Chat will take place at 2:45 PM ET and can be accessed through the following link .

Sidoti Small Cap Conference on Wednesday, September 20, 2023: David Martin, CFO, will participate in a formal presentation and 1 on 1 investor meetings. The live presentation will take place at 12:15 PM ET and can be accessed through the following link . DA Davidson – Diversified Industrials & Services Conference on Friday, September 22, 2023 (Nashville, TN). Paul Reitz, CEO and David Martin, CFO will participate in a Fireside Chat at 11:15 AM ET and can be accessed through the following link .

Replays of the CL King, Sidoti and DA Davidson Presentations will also be made available on Titan's Investor Relations website at ir.titan-intlunder the "Events and Presentations" section.

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI ) is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products.

Headquartered in West Chicago, Illinois, the Company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. For more information, visit .

