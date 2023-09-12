Invesco Ltd. Announces August 31, 2023 Assets Under Management

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTA, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InveLtd. (NYSE: IVZ ) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $1,527.7 billion, a decrease of 2.7% verprevimonth-end.long-term flows were break even in the month. Non-management fee earningoutflows were $4.8 billion and money marketoutflows were $9.4 billion. AUM was negatively impacted by unfavorable market returns which decreased AUM by $23 billion. FX decreased AUM by $5.4 billion. Preliminary average total AUM for the quarter through August 31 were $1,538.4 billion, and preliminary average active AUM for the quarter through August 31 were $1,003.2 billion.
|
Total Assets Under Management
|
(in billions)
|
Total
|
Equity
|
Fixed Income
|
Balanced
|
Money Market
|
Alternatives
|
August 31, 20231
|
$1,527.7
|
$758.2
|
$318.7
|
$63.3
|
$207.4
|
$180.1
|
July 31, 2023
|
$1,570.7
|
$784.0
|
$321.6
|
$66.2
|
$217.1
|
$181.8
|
June 30, 2023
|
$1,538.2
|
$747.1
|
$319.0
|
$64.2
|
$225.7
|
$182.2
|
May 31, 2023
|
$1,487.6
|
$702.9
|
$319.3
|
$63.3
|
$221.2
|
$180.9
|
Active2
|
(in billions)
|
Total
|
Equity
|
Fixed Income
|
Balanced
|
Money Market
|
Alternatives
|
August 31, 20231
|
$988.8
|
$296.6
|
$271.9
|
$62.5
|
$207.4
|
$150.4
|
July 31, 2023
|
$1,019.6
|
$309.5
|
$275.8
|
$65.4
|
$217.1
|
$151.8
|
June 30, 2023
|
$1,016.6
|
$300.6
|
$274.0
|
$63.4
|
$225.7
|
$152.9
|
May 31, 2023
|
$998.7
|
$289.5
|
$274.7
|
$62.5
|
$221.2
|
$150.8
|
Passive2
|
(in billions)
|
Total
|
Equity
|
Fixed Income
|
Balanced
|
Money Market
|
Alternatives
|
August 31, 20231
|
$538.9
|
$461.6
|
$46.8
|
$0.8
|
$0.0
|
$29.7
|
July 31, 2023
|
$551.1
|
$474.5
|
$45.8
|
$0.8
|
$0.0
|
$30.0
|
June 30, 2023
|
$521.6
|
$446.5
|
$45.0
|
$0.8
|
$0.0
|
$29.3
|
May 31, 2023
|
$488.9
|
$413.4
|
$44.6
|
$0.8
|
$0.0
|
$30.1
|
|
|
1
|
Preliminary – subject to adjustment.
|
2
|
Passive AUM includes index-based ETF's, UIT's, non-fee earning leverage, foreign exchange overlays and other passive mandates.
Active AUM are total AUM less passive AUM.
About InveLtd.
InveLtd. (NYSE: IVZ ) is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life.
With offices in more than 20 countries, our distinctive investment
teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. For more information, visit .
Category: AUM
|
Investor Relations Contacts:
|
Greg Ketron
|
404-724-4299
|
|
Jennifer Church
|
404-439-3428
|
Media Relations Contact:
|
Graham Galt
|
404-439-3070
SOURCE InveLtd.
