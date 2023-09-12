The Shyft Group To Participate In The 2023 Rbc Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference

The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Our customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments. The Shyft Group is organized into two core business units: Shyft Fleet Vehicles and ServicesTM and Shyft Specialty VehiclesTM. Today, its family of brands includes Blue ArcTM EV Solutions, Utilimaster®, Royal Truck BodyTM, DuraMag® and Magnum®, Strobes-R-UsTM, Spartan RV ChassisTM, Red DiamondTM Aftermarket Solutions, and Builtmore Contract ManufacturingTM. The Shyft Group and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 4,200 employees and contractors across campuses, and operates facilities in Arizona, Florida, Indiana, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico. The Company reported sales of $1.0 billion in 2022. Learn more at TheShyftGroup.com.

CONTACT

Randy Wilson

Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury

The Shyft Group



248.727.3755