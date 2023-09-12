Integral Biosystems To Exhibit At Aaps Pharmsci 360 In Booth 2342 October 23-25 2023 In Orlando

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Boston area CRO Integral BioSystems will display in Booth 2342 at 2023 AAPS PharmSci 360 in the Orange County Convention Center October 23-25, 2023 Whatever the exact nature of the drug substance you are developing, Integral BioSystems can help minimize the time required” - Dr. Shikha BarmanBEDFORD, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Boston area CRO Integral BioSystems LLC, specializing in innovative pharmaceutical formulation development, will be in the spotlight as a participating exhibitor in Booth #2342 during the 2023 AAPS PharmSci 360 Annual Meeting and Exhibition to be held October 23-25 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.
With over 28 years of experience in all phases of cell and tissue targeted, sustained release pharmaceutical formulation development, the firm's CEO and President Dr. Shikha P. Barman provides sure guidance in all phases of drug product development.
About the Event
AAPS PharmSci 360 combines all the energy of a large scientific conference with the intimacy of a niche meeting. Each track is split equally between chemical and biomolecule areas, resulting in many sub-tracks covering the research and challenges making the biggest headlines in the pharmaceutical sciences today.
About Integral BioSystems
Integral BioSystems is a specialty drug delivery contract research organization that offers an integrated, practical approach to formulation development projects for both small molecule and large molecule drug candidates. Offering contract services to pharmaceutical companies to develop drug products through its CMC offerings in analytical method development, formulation development, process development, scale-up and technology transfer, the company also partners with pharmaceutical companies to co-develop products based on its proprietary pharmaceutical delivery systems.
The Company has developed numerdosage forms for ophthalmic applications. Integral BioSystems has a translational approach to drug development, customizing delivery systems to achieve the biologically effective objectives of the therapy. Dosage forms are customized to achieve sustained release or targeted, tissue-focused delivery or fast-release/instant delivery, depending upon the desired product attributes.
For those seeking to develop a formulation for a new drug substance, a 505b2 product or a generic drug product, Integral BioSystems can answer all questions about possible strategies for your particular application.
