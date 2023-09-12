Junior Achievement Of Southern California To Honor Austin Beutner At The 2023 Jasocal Hall Of Fame

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Junior Achievement of SoCal to honor Austin Beutner at the 2023 JA Hall of Fame on November 3rd in Los Angeles, CA
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Junior Achievement of Southern California (JASoCal) is delighted to announce the prestigirecognition of Austin Beutner as the 2023 JASoCal Hall of Fame Honoree. The event, scheduled for Friday, November 3, 2023, at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles, promises to be an inspiring evening celebrating Mr. Beutner's exceptional demonstration of empowering youth.
The JASoCal Hall of Fame event is an annual fundraiser that supports Junior Achievement of Southern California's mission and honors individuals who have demonstrated outstanding entrepreneurial, professional, and philanthropic leadership while serving as role models for the next generation of leaders.
Event Details:
Date: Friday, November 3, 2023
Location: Skirball Cultural Center, Los Angeles
Expected Attendance: 300-400 Guests
This year's event will feature a compelling panel discussion titled "Engaging the Business Community in Education to Help Students Be Career Ready." Confirmed panelists include Austin Beutner, the 2023 Hall of Fame Honoree, and Jack Harris, President & CEO of 3DE Schools, with more panelists to be announced.
"Austin Beutner is a remarkable individual whose entrepreneurial spirit, public service, and philanthropic endeavors have left an indelible mark on our community, and we are proud to recognize him as the 2023 Hall of Fame Honoree”, said JASoCal President and CEO Dr. Les McCabe. "His unwavering investments in education, his remarkable leadership during challenging times, and his dedication to creating positive change in our community embody the values of Junior Achievement of Southern California. We are privileged to recognize his outstanding achievements and look forward to celebrating his legacy at this year's Hall of Fame event."
During his tenure as Superintendent, Austin Beutner led the largest food relief effort in U.S. history, providing over 140 million meals to those in need. He ensured that over half a million students and their families had access to essential technology for remote learning during the pandemic and managed a cost-effective COVID testing and vaccination program for the school community.
Austin's dedication to education and literacy is evident through initiatives like Primary Promise, which has helped tens of thousands of students improve their reading and math skills. Parents Supporting Teachers called this effort“the single most effective early literacy program in the nation.”
Vision To Learn, a nonprofit he founded, has provided vision screenings and glasses to nearly 2.5 million children in low-income communities nationwide, all at no cost to the children or their families. Additionally, he led a successful statewide initiative in California, Prop 28, to provide arts and music education to all six million children in public schools, making it the largest investment in arts and music in the nation's history.
Though this is the 2nd Annual JA Hall of Fame, JASoCal has a rich history of honoring individuals for their contributions to the community. Recent recipients include Tony Ressler, Co-Founder & Executive Chairman of Ares Management & Principal Owner, Atlanta Hawks (2022), Chancellor Gene Block, Ph.D, UCLA (2019), Secretary Maria Contreras Sweet, 24th Administrator of the U.S Small Business Association (2019).
Tickets and sponsorships for the 2023 JASoCal Hall of Fame event are available at .
About Junior Achievement of Southern California
Junior Achievement of Southern California (JASoCal) is committed to equipping young individuals with the knowledge and skills required to take charge of their economic success, plan for their futures, and make informed academic and economic decisions. JASoCal achieves this mission by delivering innovative JA learning solutions, facilitated by corporate and community volunteers, which provide students from kindergarten through age 25 with engaging, hands-on experiences. JASoCal offers multiple programs, including in-class programs, 3DE by Junior Achievement, and JA Finance Park, all of which foon 3 education pathways: entrepreneurship, personal financial literacy, and workforce readiness. JASoCal serves upwards of 50,000 students annually throughout its service area of Los Angeles, Orange, Kern, Riverside, and San Bernardino Counties. JASoCal Headquarters are in Los Angeles with a regional office in Costa Mesa. Additional information can be found at | Instagram (@JA_SOCAL) | Facebook (@JASoCal) | LinkedIn: @jasocal
Crystal Boutiette
Junior Achievement of SoCal
+1 8188087463
emailhere
Visiton social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
MENAFN12092023003118003196ID1107056337
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.