LIT AI In Action:

Smart Trading Solutions : Unlocks trading strategies that are finely tuned to individual risk tolerances and market preferences. These strategies are further enhanced by real-time insights and critical updates, all fueled by state-of-the-art predictive AI models. The result is a dynamic, data-driven trading environment that affords you a competitive edge in the ever-changing financial trading markets.

Smart Trading Educational Ecosystem: Gain access to an extensive library of educational resources, including live webinars and step-by-step tutorials. Network with seasoned traders who have honed their skills in leveraging AI models for consistent, data-driven financial markets trading success.

Empower and Upskill Your Team: LIT AI comes equipped with an intuitive, no-code authoring canvas, featuring a drag-and-drop web interface. This simplifies the creation of complex neural networks for you and your analysts. Choose from a wide array of pre-built library components or design custom elements with ease. Elevate your analysts to the level of skilled data scientists through our focused 30-day Boot Camp.

Efficiency in Complexity: LIT AI specializes in tackling complex AI challenges with finesse. For instance, it is currently deployed in the identification of biomarkers within EEG data, analyzing expansive datasets that contain more than a billion individual data points.

Safety and Reliability : Positronic AI leverages over a decade of experience in AI project management. A significant percentage of AI projects continue to fail due to underestimated workloads, disruptive bugs, compromised data, and more. The new LIT AI not only automates the majority of workflow, but it also automatically scans to identify and warn against unreliable data.

Enterprise Control: Take advantage of LIT AI's comprehensive security architecture, featuring revocable access tokens, real-time access alerts, model encryption at rest, proactive network egress protection, and federated single sign-on capabilities.

Leadership Team

Under the leadership of Benjamin Vierck , a veteran leader of large engineering teams at three Fortune 100 firms, and Justin Magnuson , a Venture Capitalist and founder of StraNeuro (the largest provider of neurodiagnostic testing in the world), Positronic AI brings not only cutting-edge technology but also invaluable industry expertise. These experienced individuals, Benjamin Vierck and Justin Magnuson, provide the guidance and leadership necessary for Positronic AI's success. With Benjamin Vierck's extensive background in leading engineering teams and Justin Magnuson's role as a prominent driver of high growth organizations, Positronic AI gains a competitive edge by combining technological innovation with deep industry knowledge.

About Positronic AI

Established in 2014 by Mr. Vierck, Positronic AI has been steadfast in its commitment to bring a disciplined foon systems and processes to the burgeoning field of artificial intelligence. This methodology has elevated mere programming into the sphere of software engineering, paving a tangible route toward the advent of the Second Machine Age. With a track record spanning more than a decade, the company has empowered its clientele to develop hundreds of models capable of processing petabytes of data. These models now generate billions of predictions that enrich everyday life.

