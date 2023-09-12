Unigen And Hailo To Demonstrate Compact Edge Ai Computing Solutions At Ai Edge Summit

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Cupcake Edge AI Server
Companies Collaborate to Showcase Latest Innovations in Edge AI Hardware
SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Unigen Corporation, in partnership with Hailo, will demonstrate the latest in Compact Edge AI Server solutions at the 2023 AI Hardware and Edge Summit. Unigen also announced at the show the launch of its line of Compact Edge AI Servers (Product Name: Cupcake).
The demo features the Hailo-8 AI Module integrated into the Unigen“Cupcake” Edge AI Server, showcasing multiple AI devices being supported simultaneously in a single compact design. The three Neural Networks being streamed simultaneously will be as follows: 1) Centernet_resnet_v1_50_postprocess, 2) mobilenet_v2_1.0, 3) yolov3_gluon_416. This demonstrates two Hailo-8 modules, delivering up to 52 TOPS of AI performance, capable of processing streams from multiple devices as well as processing multiple models simultaneously and independently, while consuming only 8 Watts of power, allowing the Cupcake server to only require passive cooling.
“Unigen is excited to work with Hailo on enabling innovative Edge AI Hardware solutions,” said Paul Heng, President and CEO of Unigen.“The 2023 AI Hardware and Edge Summit is the perfect opportunity forto showcase our joint capabilities to deliver solutions that can help drive the ubiquitadoption of AI into many end markets.”
“Hailo is happy to partner with Unigen to bring unprecedented AI performance to edge devices. The integration of Hailo's top performing AI processors into Unigen's leading edge AI server, is offering an end-to-end solution for developers of edge devices looking to make their products smarter and more efficient” said Orr Danon, Hailo CEO.
About the Cupcake Compact Edge AI Server:
Unigen's Cupcake Edge AI Server delivers a reliable, high-performance, low-latency, low-power platform for Machine Learning and Inference AI in a compact and rugged enclosure. Cupcake integrates a flexible combination of I/O Interfaces and Expansion Capabilities to capture and process video and multiple types of signals through its Power-Over-Ethe(POE) ports, and then delivers the processed data to the client either over a wired or wireless network. Neural Networks are supported from the leading ISV providers allowing for a highly customizable solution for multiple applications.
The compact Cupcake Edge AI server is powered by an Intel Elkhart Lake 4-core Atom Processor matched to AI Modules from several modern companies building the latest AI silicon attached to the Edge AI server's motherboard through an EDSFF. It is a compact fanless design in a ruggedized case perfect for environments where Visual Security is important (e.g., secure buildings, transportation, warehouses, or public spaces). External interfaces included are Ethernet, POE, HDMI, USB 3.0, USB Type-C, CANbus, RS232, SDCard, antennas for WIFI, and internal interfaces for optional M.2 SATA III, M.2 NVMe and SO-DIMMs. The flexibility in IO renders the Cupcake Edge AI Server suitable for multiple applications and markets.
About Unigen Corporation
Unigen, founded in 1991, is an established global leader in the design and manufacture of original and custom SSD, DRAM, NVDIMM modules and Enterprise IO solutions. Headquartered in Newark, California, the company operates state of the art manufacturing facilities (ISO-9001/14001/13485 and IATF 16949) in the Silicon Valley Bay Area of California and near Hanoi Vietnam, along with 5 additional engineering and support facilities located around the globe. Unigen markets its products to both enterprise and client OEMs worldwide focused on embedded, industrial, networking, server, telecommunications, imaging, automotive and medical device industries. Unigen also offers best in class electronics manufacturing services (EMS), including new product introduction and volume production, supply chain management, assembly & test, TaaS (Test-as-a-Service) and post-sales support. Learn more about Unigen's products and services at unigen.com.
About Hailo
Hailo, an AI-focused chipmaker, is developing specialized AI processors that enable data center-class performance on edge devices. Hailo's processors are the product of a rethinking of traditional computer architecture, enabling smart devices to perform sophisticated deep learning tasks such as object detection and segmentation in real-time, with minimal power consumption, size, and cost. The processors are designed to fit into a multitude of smart machines and devices, impacting a variety of sectors including automotive, security, industry 4.0, and retail. For more information visit
Danya Golan
Hailo.ai
Jeff Chang
Unigen Corporation
