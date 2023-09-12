New Ebook Uses Scientific Evidence And Ancient Writings To Explain Ancient Mysteries

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Book Cover
ESSEX, CT, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Prehistory Explained explores the following theories: X-ray analysis of the Great Pyramid showing secret chambers, fractal analysis of the Face on Mars proving it's artificial, magnetic resonance imaging data of an ancient city under the Antarctic ice sheet, Narchive images of towers on the Moon and giant pyramids on Mars, and more... The theories in this eBook are based on hundreds of pieces of irrefutable scientific evidence including: X-ray analysis of the Great Pyramid and the Sphinx , radar imaging of the Martian moon Phobos , magnetic resonance imaging data from Antarctica, carbon-dated dinosaur bones, NASA's lunar core tube data, and NASA's lunar seismometry data. The theories in this eBook are also based on hundreds of ancient writings including: the Lost Book of Enki, the Epic of Etana, the Epic of Gilgamesh, the Mayan Popol Vuh, the Dead Sea Scrolls, the Ramayana, the Mahabharata, The Bible, the ancient Sumerian and Babylonian tablets, and many other ancient writings...
According to Richard C Hoagland and his high-level sources in the European Space Agency, the Martian moonlet Phobos is an artificial structure that Hoagland believes is an ancient spaceship . Note all the redundant, right-angle geometry ... parallel "layering" ... and sheer non-random organization...
My understanding of all this data is that Phobos is a de-polymerized X-Aerogel interstellar spaceship that travelled to our solar system thousands of years ago. Perhaps this spaceship carried the Nefilim from the star Alpha Draconis to Mars thousands of years ago...
The vastly enhanced cameras aboard Viking Orbiter 1 found that the baffling puzzle of "the bizarre grooves on Phobos". This intriguing mystery is evident from the Viking pictures as "a collection of clear, long, narrow and mysteriously-straight striations ..." -- conducting parallel across nearly the whole visible width of the ~15-mile-wide moon. The Phobos Blog printed on March 25th, 2010 that:
"We conclude that the inside of Phobos probably contains large voids. When applied to several hypotheses bearing on the origin of Phobos, these results are inconsistent with the proposal that Phobos is a captured asteroid." Phobos is -- based on those officially published 2008 Mars Express monitoring dimensions-- ONE-THIRD HOLLOW! Precisely the exact same result ... since the Soviets said in their own "mysteriously lost" Phobos-2 Mission -- back in 1989.
The MARSIS radar imaging experiment -- based on Hoagland's "interior" informant, again -- too, independently, has now experimentally corroborated -- He reported as "a Phobos' interior stuffed with 'cavernous, geometric chambers ... right-angle walls ... and flooring -- detectable through the semi-regular 'arrangement of this returning, inside radar echoes ...' since they had been impressed upon the mirrored MARSIS signs ...'"
According to the verbal description coming from Hoagland's informant, Phobos' inside is split into "three ... or four, important, quarter-to-half-mile-wide geometric chambers ... dispersed tetrahedrally within a milder, partially-hollow RF-translucent interior arrangement ..."
To cite Richard Hoagland: "This IS a "craft" ...We're looking down ... at roughly a 30-degree angle ... in the HUGE, nearly vertical "side(s) of ... a 15-mile-long spaceship!" --
The very first Soviet Phobos-2 assignment -- in 1989 -- had discovered:
"... plasma and magnetic field effects from the solar wind near Mars suggesting that an inert gas torus/ring resides across the orbit of the Martian satellite Phobos. Magnetic 'cavities' (strong decreases of this magnetic field power) coincident with powerful plasma density increases (up to a factor of eight) are detected through the initial elliptic transition orbits when the spacecraft approached the Phobos orbits ..."
-- "Indirect Evidences for a Gas/Dust ToAlong the Phobos Orbit ..."
Mars' two small "moons" were -- clearly -- gradually leaking some sort of interior air into space ... a feeling whose side-effects were indisputably appearing on an assortment of their Soviet spacecraft instruments.
Buzz Aldrin shocked the self-proclaimed "inside Audience" of Washington outer space pros one Sunday morning, by saying on C-Span--
"There's also a monolith on Phobos ... folks will ask 'who constructed it?' etc., etc. ..."
A really perplexing, clearly geometric "tower" -- approximately half the Washington Monument large (~250 ft.) -- protruding from the floor on the Mars-facing facet of Phobos. A tower whose "top" looks really flat and "equilateral" ... and can be at approximately 19.5° North.
Shane Leach
Prehistory Explained
Nand Soviet archive images of structures on the Moon and Mars
