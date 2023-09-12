How Bitcoin Can Revolutionize Global Payments: The David Marcus Vision

In a recent CNBC's Squawk Box appearance , Marwas vocal about his aspiration for Bitcoin. His statement,“We're trying to turn Bitcoin into a global payment network,” resonated with many. Currently serving as the CEO of Lightspark, a groundbreaking infrastructure company for the Bitcoin Lightning Network (LN), he's positioning Bitcoin as the quintessential conduit for international settlements.

Marhighlighted the disparities by drawing parallels between global technologies like email and financial systems. While the former has a universal appeal, the latter is fragmented. He explained,“There's no universal protocol for money on the intethat enables value to be transported.“

Each nation is defined by its unique currency , distinct payment applications, and bespoke financial regulations. Describing our present scenario, Maraptly remarked,“We're still in the fax era of global payments.“

Just as a text is universally dispatched using a recognized phone number, Marenvisions a seamless system for monetary transactions. The current method involves multiple tedisteps, riddled with fees, forex spreads, and third-party interventions.

Viewing this as a“ginormous” commercial prospect, Maremphasized the significant volumes transacted through established systems like SWIFT. He commented on the role of Bitcoin, saying,“Our view is that Bitcoin is not the currency people will use to buy things.” Rather, a fraction of BTC atop the Lightning Network could act as a specific“data packet on the inteonly for value.”

The overarching strategy focuses on utilizing the LN and BTC for settling international transactions. This setup promises instant settlements, circumventing the challenges of BTC's price volatility . Any currency could be interchanged directly, marking a revolutionary approach to global payments.

Marcus' association with digital currencies is longstanding. In 2018, he pioneered Facebook's venture into this domain. Despite its initial promise, he parted ways with the company in 2021 due to its limited success.

Lightspark, his current venture, stands out as a top-tier gateway to the LN. However, its current pricing model isn't tailored for the retail sector, hinting at future developments in the pipeline.

The ambition to transform Bitcoin into a universal payment mechanism is clear and is gaining momentum. With visionaries like David Marleading the charge, international transactions are poised for a seismic change.

The post How Bitcoin Can Revolutionize Global Payments: The David MarVision appeared first on CryptoMode .