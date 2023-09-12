Mosaic International Dance Fest To Present World Ballet Premieres In Dubai Opera

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Natalia Osipova as Giselle.
Fest will host the premier shows of the ballet programmes from the Bloom Dance Project by Natalia Osipova and Nureyev Legend and Legacy in Dubai Opera
DUBAI, UAE, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- November 8-9, 2023 Dubai Opera will host the premier shows of the ballet programs from the Bloom Dance Project by Natalia Osipova and Nureyev Legend and Legacy. Mosaic International Dance Fest is aiming to show the best from the world of classical and contemporary ballet to the audience in Dubai.
The first day of the Festival, the world ballet star Natalia Osipova will perform classical ballet and contemporary dance pieces, unrivalled for their virtuosity and beauty. For duets she is partnered by the stars of the Royal Ballet (the company at the Royal Covent Garden Theatre, London) and dancers of Rambert Theatre (London), as well as prominentdancer and choreographer Jason Kittelberger .
Osipova will perform classical pieces, such as Giselle Act II pas de d(Coralli/Adam), on which the New York Times reported:“Many Giselles, but only one Osipova”, as well as new pieces. Among those are Ashes - co-choreographed by Osipova and Kittelberger.
The audience will see the pieces produced by the ballerina's favourite choreographers, specifically Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, who collaborated with Beyonce and Alanis Morissette; and Alexey Ratmanski - a renowned neo-classical choreographer, whose works are staged in many companies around the world. For this particular program Ratmanski created the duet Valse Triste.
"In this project it is important for me to bring together creative people working in varigenres and fields of art: neo-classical, classical and contemporary. I'm happy that I can show this program first in Dubai within the framework of Mosaic International Dance Fest", - Natalia Osipova said, announcing the event.
November 9, the second day of the Festival, the stage of Dubai Opera is hosting a unique producer project - the legacy of the legendary dancer Rudolph Nureyev, who literally stepped beyond all genre boundaries.
Nureyev Legend and Legacy Program, organized in association with the Rudolf Nureyev Foundation, features a number of outstanding pieces from Nureyev's repertoire, as well as new pieces performed by the cast of dancers from the most acclaimed ballet companies, such as The Royal Ballet, Paris Opera Ballet, Dutch National Ballet, National Ballet of Canada, Stuttgart Ballet, Ballet Zurich, the English National Ballet, etc.
Each piece of the program reflects variaspects of Nureyev's creativity: from classical repertoire that he tried to enrich with new impetus, to works of modern choreographers, appreciating Nureyev's strive for novelties, expanding the landscape of dance.
Valerii Shabashov
Mosaica del arte events LLC
Visiton social media:
Instagram
MENAFN12092023003118003196ID1107055614
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.