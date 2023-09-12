Mosaic International Dance Fest To Present World Ballet Premieres In Dubai Opera

Fest will host the premier shows of the ballet programmes from the Bloom Dance Project by Natalia Osipova and Nureyev Legend and Legacy in Dubai Opera

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.