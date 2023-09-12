2023 Women Of Inspirationtm Finalists Step Into The Spotlight Together With Supporthers And Top Companies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
2023 Women of InspirationTM Finalists Announced
Be in the Room - November 3, 3023 for the Ninth Annual Women of InspirationTM Awards recognizing women who lead, inspire and motivate together with SupportHERs and Top Companies committed to advancement the advancement of women.
The Universal Womens NetworkTM presents the Ninth Annual Women of InspirationTM Awards recognizing the achievements of women along with SupportHERTM allies and Top Companies committed to Equity, Diversity, Inclusion SupportHER Champions.
The Universal Womens NetworkTM announces the 2023 Women of InspirationTM Finalists inspiring change from diverse industries across North America. Women of InspirationTM don't wait for opportunities, they create them. When women own the spotlight and unapologetically take up space it gives permission to others to do the same.” - Monica KretschmerCALGARY, AB, CANADA, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Monica Kretschmer, founder and CEO, of Universal Womens NetworkTM Inc. is the creator and inspiration behind the Women of InspirationTM Awards celebrating the achievements of women who lead, inspire and motivate from diverse industries across North America. The Universal Womens NetworkTM-the purpose-driven media company behind the annual awards event, is the largest women's empowerment event in North America recognizing female leaders from all walks of life, ages, stages and levels of business, SupportHERTM (male allies) and Top Companies – Equity, Diversity, Inclusion SupportHERTM Champions across diverse industries inspiring change in their workplaces, networks and communities.
The theme for this year's awards is Inspire Change. According to the World Economic Forum, women won't attain parity with men for another 131 years. It will take well over 100 years to close the pay gap, and 300 years to achieve gender equality.“Women cannot wait, we as a society cannot wait.”
This is a critical time for women to be visible leaders at all levels to Inspire Change. The Universal Womens NetworkTM unlocks the ripple effect to advance women and strategically partners with global brands committed to advancing women together with our male allies who SupportHERTM. We need leaders (women and men) in positions of power and companies committed to equity, diversity, and inclusion, working together with a common goal to advance the representation of women in leadership roles at all levels where decisions are made! Representation matters.
Now in its ninth year, the Women of InspirationTM Awards have recognized the achievements of over 1,000 women from diverse industries, and backgrounds with nominations reaching five continents. Be in the room to be inspired. Rub shoulders with leaders (women and men) across diverse industries on Friday, November 3 at the Metro Toronto Convention Center (MTCC) John Bassett Theatre.
"Universal Womens NetworkTM and Women of InspirationTM Awards is about amplifying the impact and value women bring to the boardroom, workplace, our economy and society on a whole. It's about inspiring change for a more equitable world, together with SupportHERTM ( male allies) and Top Companies committed to Equity, Diversity and Inclusion SupportHERTM Champions,” says Kretschmer,
Meet the 2023 Women of InspirationTM Finalists.
“Women of InspirationTM don't wait for opportunities, they create them. When women own the spotlight and unapologetically take up space it gives permission to others to do the same. These leaders demonstrate what is possible, inspireto be more and do more and pave the way for future generations. Representation matters, It inspires change to break the“concrete ceiling” where all decisions are made,” says Kretschmer.
Since 2018, the Universal Womens NetworkTM has welcomed men to be part of the conversation and coined the term SupportHERTM (male allies) to amplify the male champions in our networks, workplaces and communities be a part of the solution. We believe women must be celebrated and we believe SupportHERTM (male allies) who champion for women and Top Companies committed to the advancement of women are also deserving of the spotlight. The Universal Womens NetworkTM is the only network in the world celebrating together with women, men and Top Companies – Equity, Diversity and Inclusion through awards, media and research, with the common goal of a more equitable world.
Be in the room for an Oscar Style Awards on November 3, 2023, for the Ninth Annual Women of InspirationTM Awards in Toronto, Ontario for North America's largest women's empowerment event with leaders across diverse industries featuring opening show, red-carpet, live performances, awards presentations, DJ After Party, SupportHER Lounge and celebrity keynote. When we celebrate one woman; we celebrate ALL women.
Date: Friday, November 3, 2023
Location: John Bassett Theatre – Metro Toronto Convention Center (MTCC)
Attire: Oscar Style Glam (Black Tie)
Event Details: Oscar Style Glam, Red Carpet, VIP Reception, Awards, Opening Show, Live Performances and DJ After Party. VVIP Meet and Greet - Celebrity Keynote
Tickets: Individual or Corporate Packages (10 tickets for your team) and VVIP Meet and Greet.
About the Universal Womens NetworkTM Inc.
The Universal Womens NetworkTM Inc. is a women-owned company committed to equity, diversity, and inclusion. We unlock the ripple effect to advance women. We amplify the voice of purpose-driven leaders, SupportHERs and Top Companies from diverse industries who lead, inspire, and motivate. We are committed to equity, diversity, and inclusion by raising the bar to advance women at all levels, where decisions are made through our Women of InspirationTM Awards, media, events, research, programs, and certification. We welcome men to the conversation as our allies who SupportHERTM and strategically partner with companies committed to the advancement of women. We work with brands committed to be visible SupportHERTM champions and understand the value of women bring to the table.
