Unigen And Blaize To Demonstrate Compact Edge Ai Computing Solutions At Ai Edge Summit

Cupcake Edge AI Server
Companies Collaborate to Showcase Latest Innovations in Edge AI Hardware
SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Unigen Corporation, in partnership with Blaize, will demonstrate the latest in Compact Edge AI Server solutions at the 2023 AI Hardware and Edge Summit. Unigen also announced at the show the launch of its line of Compact Edge AI Servers (Product Name: Cupcake).
One of the demos being shown will be utilizing the Blaize Xplorer X1600E EDSFF Small Form Factor Accelerator Platform as the AI Module integrated into the server. This demo illustrates how to run 5 different workloads at the same time. The 5 workload (Video Preprocessing, YoloV3 object detection, Image Sobel filter, Image Histogram Generation and Complex Matrix Multiplication) outputs are shown in a separate window for each process.
“Unigen is excited to work with Blaize on enabling innovative Edge AI Hardware solutions,” said Paul Heng, President and CEO of Unigen.“The 2023 AI Hardware and Edge Summit is the perfect opportunity forto showcase our joint capabilities to deliver solutions that can help drive the ubiquitadoption of AI into many end markets.”
“The Unique combination of Cupcake Edge AI Server ruggedized design enabled with our Xplorer X1600E EDSFF Small Form Factor Accelerator, allows Unigen to demonstrate running five applications simultaneously," said Dinakar Munagala, CEO and Co-founder of Blaize.” With low power, low latency, and more efficient memory usage, the X1600E can be used for computer vision applications and new AI inferencing solutions across a range of smart vision use cases, quickly processes enormamounts of data, and provides the end customer with visual analysis in real-time at the Edge.”
About the Cupcake Compact Edge AI Server:
Unigen's Cupcake Edge AI Server delivers a reliable, high-performance, low-latency, low-power platform for Machine Learning and Inference AI in a compact and rugged enclosure. Cupcake integrates a flexible combination of I/O Interfaces and Expansion Capabilities to capture and process video and multiple types of signals through its Power-Over-Ethe(POE) ports, and then delivers the processed data to the client either over a wired or wireless network. Neural Networks are supported from the leading ISV providers allowing for a highly customizable solution for multiple applications.
The compact Cupcake Edge AI server is powered by an Intel Elkhart Lake 4-core Atom Processor matched to AI Modules from several modern companies building the latest AI silicon attached to the Edge AI server's motherboard through an EDSFF. It is a compact fanless design in a ruggedized case perfect for environments where Visual Security is important (e.g., secure buildings, transportation, warehouses, or public spaces). External interfaces included are Ethernet, POE, HDMI, USB 3.0, USB Type-C, CANbus, RS232, SDCard, antennas for WIFI, and internal interfaces for optional M.2 SATA III, M.2 NVMe and SO-DIMMs. The flexibility in IO renders the Cupcake Edge AI Server suitable for multiple applications and markets.
About Unigen Corporation
Unigen, founded in 1991, is an established global leader in the design and manufacture of original and custom SSD, DRAM, NVDIMM modules and Enterprise IO solutions. Headquartered in Newark, California, the company operates state of the art manufacturing facilities (ISO-9001/14001/13485 and IATF 16949) in the Silicon Valley Bay Area of California and near Hanoi Vietnam, along with 5 additional engineering and support facilities located around the globe. Unigen markets its products to both enterprise and client OEMs worldwide focused on embedded, industrial, networking, server, telecommunications, imaging, automotive and medical device industries. Unigen also offers best in class electronics manufacturing services (EMS), including new product introduction and volume production, supply chain management, assembly & test, TaaS (Test-as-a-Service) and post-sales support. Learn more about Unigen's products and services at unigen.com.
About Blaize
Blaize is a leading provider of a proprietary purpose-built, full-stack hardware architecture and low-code/no code software platform that enables edge AI processing solutions at the network's edge for computing in multiple large and rapidly growing markets - automotive, mobility, retail, security, industrial automation, medical devices, and many others. Blaize's novel solution solves the technical problem that edge AI processing requires across those verticals - very low latency and high thermal and power efficiency - which previously relied on retrofitting sub-optimized AI solutions designed more for data centers and the cloud. Blaize has previously raised over $200MM from strategic investors such as DENSO, Daimler, Magna, Samsung, and Bess Ventures and financial investors such as Franklin Templeton, Temasek, GGV, and others. With headquarters in El Dorado Hills (CA), Blaize has teams in San Jose (CA), North Carolina, and subsidiaries in Hyderabad (India), and Leeds and Kings Langley (UK), with 200+ employees worldwide. . Follow Blaize on X (@blaizeinc) and LinkedIn ( ).
Leo Merle
Blaize
Jeff Chang
Unigen Corporation
