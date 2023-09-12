No Reserve Auction Of Premier Senior Living Facility In Buchanan, Georgia

Buchanan, GA (September 12th 2023)

We are thrilled to announce the upcoming no reserve auction of a distinguished senior living facility situated in the heart of Buchanan GA. The auction, expertly conducted by GA Global Partners and Auction Management Corporation presents an exceptional opportunity for investors developers and individuals seeking to acquire a premier senior living property in a thriving community.







This remarkable senior living facility is ideally located in the picturesque town of Buchanan known for its serene surroundings and strong sense of community. With its modern amenities, comfortable accommodations, and a commitment to providing exceptional care the facility had become a cherished home for its residents.

Key features of the senior living facility include:



Prime location: Nestled in the charming town of Buchanan GA the facility benefits from its proximity to local amenities medical services and recreational opportunities.

State-of-the-art amenities: The facility boasts a range of amenities designed to enhance the quality of life for its residents these include spacicommon areas, landscaped gardens, fitness and Wellness facilities, communal dining spaces, and more. Expansion & Development Potential: The property also offers potential for expansion and development making it an attractive investment opportunity for those looking to grow and enhance senior living services in the region.

The no reserve auction scheduled for Thursday October 5th organized by industry leading teams at GA Global Partners and Auction Management Corporation is set to be a landmark event in the world of senior living real estate with their extensive experience and expertise in conducting successful auctions, both firms are dedicated to ensuring a seamless and transparent process for all parties involved.

We are excited to bring this exceptional senior living facility to auction said Michael Presto, Vice President at GA global partners.“This auction presents a unique chance for investors and developers to acquire a turnkey property with immense potential in a thriving community.”

Interested parties are encouraged to participate in this momentevent and take advantage of the opportunity to acquire premier senior living property in Buchanan, Georgia.

For more information about the number reserve auction including property details auction dates and registration information please visit gagpand amcbid.com

For media inquiries please contact:

Michael Presto @ GA Global Partners

818-203-7273

About GA Global Partners : GA global partners is a renowned auction liquidation and asset management company with a proven track record of delivering successful results across variindustries with a global network of buyers and sellers GA global partners is dedicated to providing innovative solutions for asset disposition and value realization

About Auction Management Corporation : Auction Management Corporation is a leading auction and real estate company specializing in the marketing and sale of commercial industrial and investment grade properties with a commitment to integrity and excellence auction management corporation has successfully conducted countless auctions delivering optimal outcomes for clients.