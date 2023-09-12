How To Relieve Pelvic Pain

So what are the best strategies for relieving pelvic pain?

Working With a Team

First, understand that pelvic pain can be a complex issue with many potential root causes and many potential treatments. The best course of action is to work with a team of different professionals in pursuit of relieving your pain, including GYNs, Urologists, Urogyns, and pelvic floor physical therapists.

Therapies and Direct Treatments

Certain therapies and direct treatments may be able to both acutely and chronically relieve your pelvic pain. Some of these options include:



Attend physical therapy. Physical therapy (PT) sessions will introduce you to a multitude of different pain management and support strategies, including stretches to relieve pelvic pain, mobilizations, Functional dry needling, and myofascial release. Some physical therapists may recommend other treatment modalities like transcutaneelectrical nerve stimulation or biofeedback as well to help promote the muscles to relax or help with down training . There are many tools in a physical therapist's toolkit, and they'll likely use whatever combination of tools it takes to help you find relief.

Exercise. Even after your PT sessions are over, it's a good idea to practice regular stretching and exercises recommended by your physical therapist. This can help you stay limber, relieve stiffness, encourage down regulation of the central nervsystem, and ultimately help you feel less pain. Try alternative therapies . There are a variety of other therapies that may be effective in relieving your pelvic pain. Trigger point injections may also be effective in relieving pain in specific areas of your body. Chiropractic, acupuncture, homeopathics, and OMM can all potentially be beneficial as well.

Medications

Certain medicines can also help you manage the symptoms associated with pelvic pain which may include suppositories, NSAIDS, muscle relaxers, etc.



Hormone treatments . For women who experience pelvic pain related to their menstrual cycle, hormone treatments such as adding progesterone or estrogen may be effective in helping with the pain.

Antibiotics . If the pelvic pain is related to a bacterial infection, antibiotic medications may be all it takes to completely eradicate the problem. Antidepressants . Managing chronic pain can be highly stressful, and for some people, it can lead to severe depression. Antidepressants are effective for some people in managing those depression symptoms. Additionally, even if you don't have depression, some types of antidepressants have the potential to help relieve pelvic pain directly.

Lifestyle Changes

You can also practice lifestyle changes to improve your pelvic pain symptoms.

For example:



Stay moving and vary up your posture . It's important to stay moving, being sedentary can amplify your pain and over using postures can over use the same muscle groups.

Exercise regularly . It's a good idea to exercise regularly as well. Even simple exercises, like walking, can help your body stay in better shape and relieve some of your pain symptoms. Discontinue exercise if your pain gets worse. Lose weight . Many people find relief from losing weight. Carrying around less weight means less strain on your joints and muscles. Exercising regularly can help you stay in good shape, but it's also a good idea to look at what you're eating on a regular basis.

Talking to Your Doctor

Pelvic pain can be caused by a wide range of underlying issues , including kidney infections, endometriosis, and pregnancy. If you experience pelvic pain regularly, and you're not sure what the root cause is, it's important to talk to a doctor as soon as possible. Your doctor will review the information you provide them, help assess your pain levels, identify potential root causes for the pain, and work with you to come up with a treatment strategy to relieve that pain.