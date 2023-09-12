Dawn Stump Joins Seda Expert's Derivatives And Commodity Market Regulation Expert Witness Practice

“Dawn's extensive experience in commodities and financial markets both as a practitioner and a regulator will be extremely insightful for our clients,” said Peter Selman, Chairman and Managing Partner of SEDA Experts.

Dawn Stump is a highly seasoned financial executive and regulatory thought leader who recently served as a Commissioner of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). As a market regulator, Ms Stump has covered all types of asset classes with her most recent areas of attention encompassing business continuity, supply chain disruptions, cyber intrusion impact, integrity of emerging assets (e.g., crypto), data protection, and climate-related market risks.

As one of five CFTC Commissioners, she was responsible for considering and voting upon varirulemakings and enforcement cases. Serving during the event of a global pandemic, Dawn prioritized sector resilience, sustained market access, and robust surveillance strategies necessary during extreme market volatility and changing economic environments. Within the agency, she also championed the importance of enterprise-wide risk management practices. Specifically, Dawn initiated new agency-wide data protection procedures for the consistent handling of data intake and strengthening of responses to potential cyber intrusions.

Dawn is a board member of Railbird Exchange, a board member of GBBC Digital Finance, a strategic advisor to SoliLabs, and a member of the Advisory Council to the Women in Derivatives' (WIND) Board of Directors.

Previously, as Senior Vice President of the Futures Industry Association (FIA) and concurrently Executive Director of its Americas Advisory Board, Dawn advised its President and Board on the impact of public policy changes. Earlier, as Vice President of NYSE Euronext Dawn was critical in the establishment of a new U.S. based derivatives exchange and clearing house. She also played a strategic role in a multinational merger.

During her early career in public service, she served in senior professional staff positions in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives. She was actively involved in negotiating the reform of derivatives regulation via the Dodd-Frank Act and managed oversight of commodity and financial derivatives markets. Dawn began her role with a number of important roles in the agricultural sector in both Washington D.C. and Texas.

About SEDA Experts LLC

SEDA is a leading expert witness firm specializing in financial services. We support international law firms by offering the highest level of expertise across the financial industry and providing access to the most influential financial services industry leaders. We provide superior independent advice, data analytics, valuation, and elite expert reports and testimony services to law firms, regulators, and leading financial institutions.