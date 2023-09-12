Sadis & Goldberg Advises Point Pickup Technologies, Inc. In Merger With Pickup Now, Inc.

The Sadis deal team consisted of Mr. Bernstein and Mr. Cromwell, Paul J. Marino (Partner, Head of Corporate M&A), Seth Lebowitz (Partner, Tax), and Samantha Romano (Associate).

“We were pleased to assist Point Pickup in negotiating and navigating all transactions simultaneously and look forward to supporting Point Pickup post-merger,” said Mr. Bernstein.

“Our deal team, led by Jonathan Bernstein and Robert Cromwell, artfully handled a variety of multifaceted issues in connection with a merger transaction. They also harmonized all of the external demands one expects when dealing with complex issues and sophisticated clients like Don Hardie and Jin Kim of BBH,” said Mr. Marino;“I couldn't be more pleased by the outcome for our client and the effort by the entire Sadis team.”

“The merger of the two companies puts our combined organization at the forefront of the future of last mile delivery and offers a comprehensive solution for customers across many verticals,” said Dauvin Peterson, President and Chief Analytics Officer at Point Pickup. Mr Peterson added,“The team at Sadis afforded both companies the ability to work towards a complex transaction closing, continue operating normally as well as planning integration strategy.”

Point Pickup is a leading enterprise-focused same-day delivery service provider for top retailers nationwide, while incorporating what had been Pickup Now's specialty in simplifying delivery logistics, especially for bulkier retail items.

BBH Capital Partners , a private equity strategy of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co., provides friendly capital solutions to growth-oriented middle-market companies. BBHCP has the flexibility to act as a control or non-control investor and to structure investments as a combination of equity and subordinated debt securities, as needed. BBHCP's capital used to support a variety of transactions, including management or leveraged buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations, buy-and-build strategies, and acquisitions.

