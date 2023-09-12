Vyapi Appoints Legal Managed Services Pioneer Robert Unterberger To Grow U.S. Contract Support

Unterberger brings more than 20 years of legal managed services experience, most recently in leadership roles at Tata Consultancy Services and Wipro Technologies, among the world's largest consultancies, where he was responsible for driving strategy, executing engagements, and growing revenue. He has designed and deployed innovative contract solutions across a wide range of industries, including energy, finance, healthcare, hitech, insurance, manufacturing, professional services, real estate, retail, and staffing.

Vyapi's Founder & Director, Sumesh Sawhney, a Chambers and Legal 500 ranked U.K. lawyer, stated:“Bob is a true contract management trailblazer and a valuable addition to Vyapi to helpexpand and achieve our ambitigrowth plans. It's great that customers will be able to benefit from his commercial legal services expertise.”

”I'm very excited to join Vyapi,” Unterberger explained.“I've been fortunate to work at the leading edge of contract management for some of the world's biggest companies. Vyapi's goal is to make those same contract solutions accessible to small and medium-sized businesses.”

Vyapi helps companies with overworked, understaffed or otherwise insufficient resources take control of their contracts with legal expertise, process improvement, automation, analytics, and AI, to expedite transactions, avoid disputes, and navigate regulations.

Unterberger's commercial legal support background is extensive. He has been an adjunct professor at Delaware Law School and Temple University Beasley School of Law, and lectured at conferences sponsored by ALM LegalWeek, West LegalEd Center, Center for Law Practice Technology, Georgetown Law School Conference on the Future of the Legal Profession, Stanford Center for Legal Informatics, George Washington Law School Indian Studies Initiative, Lorman Education Services, Perrin Conferences, Harris Martin Conferences, American Bar Association, Pennsylvania Bar Association, National Business Institute, National Court Reporters Association, and the International Quality & Productivity Center, among others.

He has contributed to media including American Lawyer, National Law Journal, NY Law Journal, LA-SF Daily Journal, Lawyers Weekly, Legal Intelligencer, Delaware Law Weeky, Law Firm Inc., Law Department Management, LexisOne, European Lawyer, Metropolitan Corporate Counsel, Entrepreneur, and CBS News.

Unterberger's most recent article,“Are India's Rules for Foreign Lawyers at a Tipping Point,” addressing in part the delivery of outsourced legal services, was published in Law.com's International Edition May 2023.