Guggenheim Securities Hires Ryan Lindquist To Expand Healthcare Investment Banking Practice

Mr. Lindquist joins Guggenheim with approximately 20 years of investment banking experience, having executed transactions across a variety of product areas, including M&A advisory and debt, equity, and equity-linked financings.

He arrives at the firm after 14 years at Leerink Partners, most recently leading the Diagnostics and Life Science Tools Investment Banking practice. Prior to Leerink Partners, Mr. Lindquist was a member of the Global Healthcare Group at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

“We are excited to welcome Ryan to Guggenheim,” said Mark Van Lith, CEO of Guggenheim Securities.“Ryan's deep client relationships and broad experience across the diagnostics and life science tools sector further enhances our team's ability to deliver world-class advice to clients in this important industry. We look forward to his success at the firm.”

Mr. Lindquist holds a B.A. in economics from Lehigh University and an MBA from the University of Chicago.

About Guggenheim Securities

Guggenheim Securities is the investment banking and capital markets business of Guggenheim Partners, a global investment and advisory firm. Guggenheim Securities offers services that fall into four broad categories: Advisory, Financing, Sales and Trading, and Research. Guggenheim Securities is headquartered in New York, with additional offices in Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, San Francisco, and Houston. For more information, please visit GuggenheimSecurities, followon LinkedIn , or contactat or 212.518.9200.

About Guggenheim Partners

Guggenheim Partners is a diversified financial services firm that delivers value to its clients through two primary businesses: Guggenheim Investments, a premier global asset manager and investment advisor, and Guggenheim Securities, a leading investment banking and capital markets business. Guggenheim's professionals are based in offices around the world, and our commitment is to deliver long-term results with excellence and integrity while advancing the strategic interests of our clients. Learn more at GuggenheimPartners.com, and followon LinkedIn and Twitter @GuggenheimPtnrs.

Media Contact

Steven Lee

Guggenheim Securities

212.293.2811

