The Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation - One Week Until Teacher Resources Webinar

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Teacher Resource Webinar 2023 hosted by Ann Arnold and Isabella Fiske
Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation
Grant Applications Available to Schools For the 2023-2024 School Year, Portal Closes October 15, 2023 Live every day with love, respect and kindness and you will accomplish so much more in life.” - Mark Schonwetter, Holocaust SurvivorUNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation 's (MSHEF) second annual teacher resource webinar is next week, on September 19, 2023, at 6pm EST.
This informational webinar will feature co-founders Ann Arnold and Isabella Fiske. Teachers will have the opportunity to learn about programs available to them and how they can afford to bring them into their classrooms. The webinar will be recorded and sent to all registrants. Registration is now open. Their previwebinar highlighted resources from such organization such as the Simon Wiesenthal Center, the Butterfly Project, and the Museum of Jewish Heritage to name a few. A recording of the video is available online: .
The Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation aims to teach anti-hate initiatives, respect, and kindness to students through Holocaust education by funding grants for teachers to purchase educational materials and programming, subsidize field trips to Holocaust museums, and bring Holocaust survivor speakers into schools and classrooms.
Additionally, the MSHEF current grant application portal is now open and accepting applications. The grant portal closes October 15, 2023.
About the Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation:
The Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation (MSHEF) is a non-profit organization that provides grants for educators to teach ant-hate initiatives, respect, and kindness to students nationwide through Holocaust education.
Co-founded in 2019 by Ann Arnold and Isabella Fiske in honor of their father Mark Schonwetter, a Holocaust survivor, the foundation funds grants for educators up to $1,000 to provide learning materials, books, support field trips and programming, and bring Holocaust survivor speakers into schools and classrooms.
The Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation is the only foundation that provides grants for educators to empower students nationwide with Holocaust education. In just 3 years, MSHEF has granted over $195,000, covering 30 states and reaching over 73,000 students.
Visit mshefoundationto learn more or email .
Ann Arnold
Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation
+1 201-248-9824
emailhere
Visiton social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
About Us- The Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation
MENAFN12092023003118003196ID1107055568
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.