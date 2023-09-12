Islamic Relief To Send Aid To Libya Flood Disaster

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Islamic Relief is launching an emergency appeal to help people made homeless by unprecedented flooding in eastern Libya.
At least 5200 people have died but thousands more are still missing and unaccounted for. The death toll is rising by the hour and is expected to keep rising as more information emerges.
The powerful floods – which came after Storm Daniel destroyed two dams in the region – have swept away entire neighbourhoods and destroyed homes, bridges and roads.
Hundreds of thousands of people are affected and many are now homeless.
Islamic Relief will be working with local partners on the ground to deliver vital aid, and has committed an initial £100,000 to deliver aid including food packs, blankets and mattresses.
Some communities are completely cut off and inaccessible. Eye-witnesses report that vast parts of Derna city are completely destroyed and some areas have been swept into the sea.
North Africa has suffered two devastating disasters in just a few days, following the earthquake in Morocco, where Islamic Relief has sent an emergency response team.
For more information, please contact Jonaid Jilani at or 07872403534
About Islamic Relief
Islamic Relief is a faith-inspired, development and humanitarian agency working to transform and save the lives of some of the most vulnerable people in over 40 countries. Islamic Relief assists people according to need and does not discriminate in any way.
Set up in Birmingham in 1984 by a group of volunteers, we have assisted over 117 million people all over the world. We're saving lives and empowering people to lift themselves out of poverty in over 40 countries – from Bangladesh to Bosnia, Pakistan to Palestine, Kenya to Kosovo. Islamic Relief is on the ground in some of the world's most dangerand difficult places – including Syria and Yemen – strengthening the most marginalised communities to withstand conflict and natural disasters and to build a brighter future. We also support vulnerable people in the UK in partnership with local charities and organisations.
Jonaid Jilani
Islamic Relief
MENAFN12092023003118003196ID1107055565
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.