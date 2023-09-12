Srinagar Sees 2Nd Hottest Sept Day In 132 Years: Met

A meteorological department official here said that summer capital of J&K, Qazigund and Kokernag recorded record breaking severe heat wave.

“Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 34.2°C, which is 6.0°C above normal. This is the 2nd highest maximum temperature ever recorded in September since 1891,” he said, adding,“It has broken the 53 years old record of 33.8°C recorded on 01 September 1970.”

The all-time highest temperature of 35.0°C was recorded on 18 September 1934, he said.

Qazigund in South Kashmir recorded a maximum temperature of 33.2°C which was 6.7°C above normal and broke the previhighest maximum temperature 32.8°C recorded on 12 September 2019.”

“Today's Temperature is highest since 1956 for Qazigund,” he said

The experts have stated that the prevalent weather conditions are the outcome of climate change.“The main driver of this sudden change in weather conditions is climate change. There is a possibility of erratic weather conditions due to climate change. In that context, snowfall was recorded in the month of November in 2018-19, which is due to climate change. So the present heat wave is also a part of the erratic weather conditions,” Dr Irfan Rashid, an expert was quoted as saying by KNO.

“In the ensuing autumn, Kashmir may witness different kinds of weather events that will follow as a part of ongoing regional climate change, which Kashmir is experiencing,” Dr Irfan Rashid added.

He further stated that the weather system might have weakened, which has led to the prolonged dry spell, but it needs to be researched properly meteorologically.

About climate change, he said that the people at present mostly rely on conventional fossil fuel, which led to the increase in regional emissions.“The governments as well as the policy makers need to look into it, which can reduce the carbon footprint and can help somehow to tackle the situation,” he added.

According to the Deputy Director MeT, Dr Mukhar Ahmad the present heat wave is the outcome of prolonged dry spell, saying that there was no active Monsoon activity and also the absence of Western Disturbances have led to the present weather conditions.

“The present heat wave conditions will continue for the next one week. There is a forecast of hot and dry weather conditions till September 15, following which the weather conditions would improve,” he said.

Moreover, Kokernag and Qazigund continued to witness severe heat wave conditions as the mercury settled 6.6 degree Celsand 6.7 degree Celsabove normal respectively.

As per Keng, the maximum temperature in Kokernag settled at 32.0 degree Celsius, which is also similar to the all-time hottest day in September recorded in September 1977 while the previrecord was 31.8 degree Celson 02 September 2023. –With inputs from KNO

