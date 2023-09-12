Stocks In Play

9/12/2023 - 11:16 AM EST - Solaris Resources Inc. : Announced assay results from the first two reconnaissance drill holes at the Patrimonio target confirming a significant new discovery, southwest of Central, on the Warintza Project in southeastern Ecuador. Highlights: Patrimonio was discovered in June 2023 as part of a program of mapping and sampling in an area located approximately 0.5 km southwest of Warintza Central. The first two reconnaissance drill holes confirm the discovery of a significant new copper deposit. The drilling also revealed a new style of what appears to be skarn mineralization developed within carbonate-rich volcanic sequences for which the source has not yet been determined. SLSP-01 was drilled northwest and returned 50m of 0.75% CuEq or 96m of 0.59% CuEq1 within a broader interval of 144m of 0.50% CuEq1 from surface before entering the weakly mineralized dacite porphyry stock. SLSP-02 was drilled west from the same platform and returned 148m of 0.52% CuEq1 within a broader interval of 276m of 0.40% CuEq1 from near surfacebefore the hole was terminated in the porphyry. Solaris Resources Inc. shares T.SLS are trading up $0.02 at $5.34.

