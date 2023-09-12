(MENAFN- Baystreet.ca)
WestRock, Smurfit Hook up
Packaging firm WestRock (NYSE:WRK) shares sprang up Tuesday on word Dublin-based packaging group Smurfit Kappa would combine with WestRock to create an industry juggernaut.
The companies will form Smurfit WestRock - set to be one of the largest packaging companies in the world - run through a holding company incorporated and domiciled in Ireland.
WestRock shareholders will receive one Smurfit WestRock share and $5 cash, equivalent to $43.51 per share, while Smurfit Kappa shareholders will receive one new share.
Smurfit Kappa investors will own approximately 50.4% of the new company.
FTSE 100 firm Smurfit Kappa said the deal is expected to be“high single digit accretive” to its existing earnings per share, and over 20% by the end of the first full year.
The paper-based packaging specialist was a pandemic beneficiary, boosted by the rise in e-commerce, and revenue and profits slipped in its 2023 first-half results.
“We've always said we had a very big gap in our portfolio because we were not involved in the United States. We've been looking over many years to figure out a way to get in there in a way that would reward our shareholders over the long term,” Smurfit Kappa CEO Tony Smurfit, who will lead the combined company, told the media.
WRK shares popped $1.85, or 5.4%, Tuesday to $35.90.
MENAFN12092023000212011056ID1107055541
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.