Death Toll In Libya Floods Tops 5,300

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TUNIS, Sept 12 (KUNA) -- At least 5,300 people have been killed and scores of others went missing in the devastating floods caused by Storm Daniel, spokesperson of the Ministry of Interior said Tuesday.
The majority of victims are located in the eastern city of Derna which was hit by catastrophic flooding on Sunday following the collapse of two aging dams, Mohammad Abu-Lamousheh told the Libyan News Agency.
Meanwhile, Libyan Prime Minister Abdul-Hamid Al-Dbeibeh said Tuesday it is difficult to give final figures of the victims of this natural disaster at present.
Noting that the death toll could rise further, Al-Dbeibeh said that the competent agencies of his government of national unity are working to account for thousands of people who went missing. (pickup previous)
ksj.gb
MENAFN12092023000071011013ID1107055535
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.