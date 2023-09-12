Russian Ammo Depot Smashed In Kupiansk Sector

The relevant video was posted by the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“When conducting aerial reconnaissance in the Kupiansk direction, fighters from the Steel Border assault brigade revealed the location of an enemy unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) operator. The border guards' mortars struck the specified coordinates and hit an enemy ammunition depot,” the report states.

A reminder that, between February 24, 2022 and September 12, 2023, Russia's total combat losses in Ukraine reached about 269,760 troops.

Photo: State Border Guard Service