Enemy Unsuccessfully Trying To Break Through Defense Near Avdiivka And Maryinka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian invaders are unsuccessfully trying to break through the defense in the area of Avdiivka and Maryinka, where they are pulling up reserves.
This was reported by Colonel Oleksandr Stupun, spokesman for the joint press center of the Tavria Defense Forces, during the 'United News' telethon.
"Occupants are unsuccessfully trying to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops near Avdiivka and Maryinka and south of Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region. They are pulling up reserves, trying to man up their units and continue to storm the positions of our troops in vain on the right flank of the Tavria direction," he said.
According to the spokesperson, Ukrainian soldiers successfully repelled Russian occupiers' attacks more than ten times in the area of Robotyno, and advanced 300 to 500 meters in different areas and near the village of Novodanylivka in the Zaporizhzhia region.
As reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed a Russian drone base in the Donetsk region.
