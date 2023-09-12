Blasts In Occupied Enerhodar: Ukrainian Intel Shares Footage Of 'Greetings' Sent To Invaders

The relevant footage was posted by the Main Intelligence Directorate at the Ukrainian Defense Ministry on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“In the temporarily occupied Enerhodar, the local Resistance Movement and special operations forces of the Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate helped the occupiers to mark 'day of migration affairs units of Russia's internal affairs ministry',” the report states.

According to the Ukrainian intelligence, they delivered a 'gift' right amid the festivities organized in the premises of the so-called 'passport office' on Budivnykiv Street.

Following the attack, a fire broke out in the building, and several ambulance cars rushed to the scene.

Almost at the same time, the invaders' radiocommunications point was hit on a technical floor in the 14-storey building.

Another 'gift' was delivered to the Russian officers accommodated in two cottages on the outskirts of the town.

The enemy's losses in killed and injured are yet to be checked. Civilians remained unharmed.

A reminder that, on September 11, 2023, Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov reported on an explosion in a 'passport office' in the temporarily occupied town of Enerhodar .

Video:

Main Intelligence Directorate at the Ukrainian Defense Ministry